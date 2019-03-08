Search

Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman's verdict on Unai Emery's first season in charge

PUBLISHED: 17:21 04 June 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery looks dejected after the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal manager Unai Emery looks dejected after the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal legend David Seaman believes Unai Emery's first season in charge at the Emirates has been 'okay', and wants to see him backed financially this summer. Read on for what he had to say.

What's your assessment of Unai Emery's first season in charge?

"Okay. There's not a lot of change to be honest, I still see a lot of Arsene Wenger's team.

"At the start of the season we were saying top four would be a great season, and we had a great chance of being in that top four, but bottled it a little bit.

"If we'd have won the Europa League it would have been a good season, but now it's become an average one.

"Now we are out of the Champions League, we'll struggle to attract players and we are in the same boat as Manchester United, but they'll obviously have a lot more money to spend."

What do Arsenal need to do to help Emery?

"Give him some money. Give him a transfer window.

"There have been two transfer windows that have gone by and he's had nothing.

"The board need to back him or otherwise we are going to be left further behind."

