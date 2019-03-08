Search

Advanced search

new

Ex-Arsenal star Wilshere backing Wear it Pink breast cancer awareness campaign

PUBLISHED: 16:40 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 14 October 2019

Jack Wilshere with NCF Elites player Ciara Purdue and his daughter Delilah, all supporting the 'Wear it Pink' campaign. Picture: Archant

Jack Wilshere with NCF Elites player Ciara Purdue and his daughter Delilah, all supporting the 'Wear it Pink' campaign. Picture: Archant

Archant

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness month as part of the Wear it Pink campaign.

The West Ham United and England star is backing the heartwarming scheme which aims to highlight the importance of breast cancer awareness, education and research by leading charity Breast Cancer Now.

You may also want to watch:

Wilshere has donned pink as part of the campaign to raise awareness and funds to help support vital life-changing research into breast cancer.

"Many of us know someone who has been affected by breast cancer," he said.

"I want to show my support for the Wear it Pink campaign.

"I hope through many of us as possible wearing pink on October 18, we can raise plenty of awareness that will help such an excellent cause."

Most Read

Holloway wheelie bin death: Gerardo Rossi pleads guilty to perverting the course of justice after Erik San-Filippo fatal overdose

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Arsenal v Millwall in 1988: The ‘bonkers’ afternoon when violent fans terrorised Highbury

Arsenal v Millwall in January 1988. Police arrest a fan at the start of the match. Picture: PA

Mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail calls out Islington Council over failure to provide any Eid celebrations

Cllr Rakhia Ismail. Picture: Islington Council

Gazette letters: Climate change and barbecues in Highbury Fields

Colourful graffiti name checks Greta Thunberg and XR. Picture: NICOLA BAIRD

Holloway man faces jail for attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing woman while his children slept in next room

Joseph Martelli. Picture: CPS

Most Read

Holloway wheelie bin death: Gerardo Rossi pleads guilty to perverting the course of justice after Erik San-Filippo fatal overdose

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Arsenal v Millwall in 1988: The ‘bonkers’ afternoon when violent fans terrorised Highbury

Arsenal v Millwall in January 1988. Police arrest a fan at the start of the match. Picture: PA

Mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail calls out Islington Council over failure to provide any Eid celebrations

Cllr Rakhia Ismail. Picture: Islington Council

Gazette letters: Climate change and barbecues in Highbury Fields

Colourful graffiti name checks Greta Thunberg and XR. Picture: NICOLA BAIRD

Holloway man faces jail for attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing woman while his children slept in next room

Joseph Martelli. Picture: CPS

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Chelsea Women 2-1 Arsenal Women: Montemurro disappointed as unbeaten start ended by fellow WSL challengers

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro before the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Ex-Arsenal star Wilshere backing Wear it Pink breast cancer awareness campaign

Jack Wilshere with NCF Elites player Ciara Purdue and his daughter Delilah, all supporting the 'Wear it Pink' campaign. Picture: Archant

Fears over misogynistic harassment and opposition to LGBTQ+ inclusive curriculum raised on Hate Crime Awareness Week

From left: Roger D'Elia from Islington Safer Neighbourhood Board, Roz Miller from Islington Faith Forum and Colin Adams from Islington Hate Crime Forum. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Holloway wheelie bin death: Gerardo Rossi pleads guilty to perverting the course of justice after Erik San-Filippo fatal overdose

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski: ‘Most people don’t realise how lonely hearing loss can be’

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski brings his one-man comedy musical to Islington next week. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists