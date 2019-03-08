Video

Ex-players pick Arsenal over Tottenham in derby

Arsenal's Paul Merson congratulates Kevin Campbell on scoring a goal (pic PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal will get the better of Tottenham in this Sunday's North London derby, according to ex-Spurs man Darren Bent and former Gunners forward Kevin Campbell.

Darren Bent celebrates scoring for Tottenham (pic Sean Dempsey/PA) Darren Bent celebrates scoring for Tottenham (pic Sean Dempsey/PA)

Arsenal head into the game the 7/5 favourites to win the game and in an interview with online gaming operator GentingBet, Bent identified Arsenal's attacking options as the key difference going into the match.

He said: "I'd go with the Arsenal attacking three. I think that Aubameyang and Lacazette look comfortable playing together which is key.

"You saw last season, the little one-twos they played around the box, they're always looking for each other. Add Pepe into the mix and we've seen that he wants to create chances as well.

"I prefer those three as an attacking trio compared to Spurs.

"Arsenal are a team on the up. I know they got beat by Liverpool but there's no shame in that. Whereas Spurs, that result against Newcastle, their confidence might be a little bit low.

"I don't quite see where Spurs are going at the moment. They're stuck in this transition period. I don't think in any of their games they've played particularly well from start to finish."

In comparison, the 35-year-old Bent claimed Arsenal's North London rivals don't have adequate back-up for star striker Harry Kane.

He added: "He's England's best centre forward. It's a tough one for the Spurs manager. As a football club you want adequate back up.

"You look at Manchester City, they've got Jesus and Aguero. If Aguero is injured then Jesus steps up. You look at Liverpool for instance. If Firmino's not playing, they've got Origi and we've seen what he can do, with goals in Champions League semi-finals and finals.

"Look at Arsenal's two - Lacazette and Aubameyang. You look at Spurs and because Harry Kane is so good, you're never going to find another centre forward that's going to want to play back-up to him."

Gunners legend Campbell is also backing Arsenal to win this weekend, but he had a few words of warning for current boss Unai Emery.

He said: "The honeymoon period was last season. Everyone knew he inherited the squad from Arsene Wenger. He did okay with it, he should have really qualified for the Champions League and that would have put Arsenal on a different footing but they couldn't get there in the end.

"Now he's got certain pieces that should push Arsenal into the Champions League spot. That's the minimum requirement. If he doesn't do it, I fear that Unai Emery won't be there next season because Arsenal have to qualify for the Champions League. He's got to deliver that."

Casting his eye over the situation at Spurs, the 49-year-old hinted at disharmony amongst Mauricio Pochettino's side.

He added: "They've got two players who aren't playing. Jan Vertonghen at the back, who proved to be such good foil alongside Toby Alderweireld, and Christian Eriksen being on the bench and having to come off the bench to try and unlock a door.

"If he was on the pitch they probably wouldn't be in that position. There's something going on behind the scenes. Is the manager still committed? I just don't know."

*Darren Bent and Kevin Campbell were speaking to online gaming operator GentingBet.

Arsenal 7/5; Tottenham 15/8, the draw 13/5

First goal scorer (select prices): Aubameyang 7/2; Lacazette 5/1; Kane 4/1; Moura 13/2.