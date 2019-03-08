Search

Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal don't need Wilfried Zaha according to club legend David Seaman

PUBLISHED: 09:12 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 03 July 2019

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman believes the Gunners don't need to sign Wilfried Zaha, after the club had a £40 million offer rejected by Crystal Palace.

Unai Emery is keen to bring the Ivory Coast international to the Emirates, with Zaha wanting to move to the club he supported as a child.

Palace turned down Arsenal's initial offer, one which is believed to have angered the club and left the deal hanging in the balance.

You may also want to watch:

Seaman would rather see Arsenal spend the money elsewhere, exclusively telling the Islington Gazette: "The thing is, if we get Zaha what happens then?

"I don't feel we need Zaha at the moment, it's not a position we need to strengthen.

"We've got Lacazette, Ozil, Aubameyang and if we keep all those players we've got a good attack.

"It's at the other end where we need players.

"The thing that worries me is that I'm not hearing about defenders. They need defenders, that was clear last season."

