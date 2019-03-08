Search

Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend and former Juventus star Liam Brady on Aaron Ramsey's move to Turin

PUBLISHED: 19:04 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:38 30 May 2019

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey applauds the fans after the final whistle. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey applauds the fans after the final whistle. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

When it comes to giving insight on Aaron Ramsey's move to Juventus, few people are better placed than former Arsenal midfielder Liam Brady, who made the very same move from North London to Turin back in 1980. He gave his views on the transfer in an exclusive interview with the Islington Gazette.

Arsenal & Republic of Ireland midfielder Liam Brady in action earlier this season. Picture: PA

Ramsey will move to Italy on a free transfer this summer, after the Gunners decided against offering him a new contract, with Brady - who played for the Old Lady from 1980 to 1982 - confident he will be a success at Juve.

Speaking exclusively to Islington Gazette sports reporter Dan Mountney, Brady said: "He's an experienced lad, he's known for quite a while that he's going there so he'll have practiced the language.

"It's a great city to go to, it's a great club to play for and he'll have the most wonderful time.

"They are odds on favourites to win the league again next season and they'll want to really have a go at winning the Champions League because that seems to be the trophy that eludes them."

Liam Brady, in action for Arsenal. Picture: PA

Brady believes that Ramsey will be prepared for the move, admitting that he took a step into the 'unknown' when he signed for Juventus.

"There was less known about Italian football then, so it was probably a little bit more difficult for me," he said.

"I was going into the unknown and with Aaron, he knows much more than when I went, put it that way."

The circumstances surrounding Ramsey's free transfer have disappointed the Irishman though, with Brady calling for Arsenal to evaluate their transfer policy.

"I don't really know who made the call, but what shouldn't happen is that you shouldn't be allowing players you want to stay run out of contract," he said.

"In my opinion, if they have two years to go on their contract and they refuse to take it, I think you should sell.

"Arsenal have to adopt that policy if they are going to claw back the ground they've lost over the last few years."

Liam Brady spoke to Dan Mountney at the Willow Foundation Charity Golf Day at Brocket Hall. Willow, a charity set up by Bob and his wife, Megs in memory of their daughter Anna, organises special days for seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40. To donate to Willow visit www.willowfoundation.org.uk/donate.

