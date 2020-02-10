new

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Bob Wilson excited about future under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal legend Bob Wilson is excited about the future under new boss Mikel Arteta and has drawn comparisons between the club's current situation and his early years in north London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bob Wilson, Arsenal goalkeeper. Picture: PA Bob Wilson, Arsenal goalkeeper. Picture: PA

Arteta was appointed in December after Unai Emery's sacking and he has overseen an improvement in performances with the Gunners unbeaten in 2020, leaving many supporters excited about the future.

Wilson is also excited, and he believes the upcoming run of games against the likes of Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham United will be key if they are to somehow make the Premier League top four.

"I'm really excited that it's Mikel Arteta," said the 78-year-old.

"I went to Bournemouth the other week and the first half I thought he'd really cracked it and with the kids being the basis of success.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

"It wasn't quite as good in the second half, but then I see the game against Burnley and I get down again as I start to think we've gone back to square one again.

"I don't think we have though, and we have a run of games coming up where we need to see the change against teams who are not in the top half.

You may also want to watch:

"We've got a chance of getting quite a few points.

"Everything will be told in the next month or so if we can put the wind up those who are currently in the top four as teams will look over their shoulder and think 'oh god, Arsenal have won three or four games on the bounce'.

"That is what we've got to do, we cannot keep drawing and it's about consistency, that must change."

Wilson has also seen comparisons between the club's current situation and the one it found itself in when he joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1963.

The former Scotland international joined a struggling squad, but they turned things around under manager Bertie Mee, winning the 1969/70 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup to end a 17-year trophy drought and the league and cup double in 1970/71.

"I think we are almost at a similar situation to the one when I first joined Arsenal before we started to win," said Wilson.

"You've got to remember that we did have a six or seven-year period when we finished first or second in a major competition in my time.

"It was an amazing spell and it all came from this sudden decision to mix a young group of lads in with experience.

"I think that is almost like where we are at in this moment."