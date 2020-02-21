new

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Bob Wilson on Bukayo Saka's potential and best position

Everton's Tom Davies (left) and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA PA Wire/PA Images

In an exlcusive interview with the Islington Gazette, Arsenal legend Bob Wilson revealed he has been telling people to keep an eye on Bukayo Saka for a number of years and is excited to see if the Gunners youngster can fulfil his potential.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka on the pitch before the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Arsenal's Bukayo Saka on the pitch before the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Saka has had a breakthrough campaign at the Emirates, with the 18-year-old playing 25 games across all competitions, scoring three goals and assisting eight - more than any of his team-mates.

Wilson revealed that he has been tipping Arsenal fans off about the Englishman's potential for a number of years, telling the Islington Gazette: "People have been talking to me about him for the past two years, about his potential.

"I've been saying to people to keep an eye on him. I have great hopes for him."

Saka has been asked to play at left-back by Arteta following injuries to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac, and he has impressed despite being out of position.

Wilson believes he is better suited in his natural position on the wing though, with the former goalkeeper raising concerns over his height.

"It scares me a bit when he's at the back because he's quite short and if a ball is heaved into the box and you up against someone big you aren't going to win it," he said.

"His best position is further forward."

Another youngster has also caught Wilson's eye this season, with the 78-year-old adding: "I'm very impressed by Joe Willock's attitude so I'm really interested in him."