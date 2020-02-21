Search

Advanced search

new

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Bob Wilson on Bukayo Saka's potential and best position

PUBLISHED: 13:15 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 21 February 2020

Everton's Tom Davies (left) and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Everton's Tom Davies (left) and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

In an exlcusive interview with the Islington Gazette, Arsenal legend Bob Wilson revealed he has been telling people to keep an eye on Bukayo Saka for a number of years and is excited to see if the Gunners youngster can fulfil his potential.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka on the pitch before the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PAArsenal's Bukayo Saka on the pitch before the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Saka has had a breakthrough campaign at the Emirates, with the 18-year-old playing 25 games across all competitions, scoring three goals and assisting eight - more than any of his team-mates.

Wilson revealed that he has been tipping Arsenal fans off about the Englishman's potential for a number of years, telling the Islington Gazette: "People have been talking to me about him for the past two years, about his potential.

"I've been saying to people to keep an eye on him. I have great hopes for him."

You may also want to watch:

Saka has been asked to play at left-back by Arteta following injuries to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac, and he has impressed despite being out of position.

Wilson believes he is better suited in his natural position on the wing though, with the former goalkeeper raising concerns over his height.

"It scares me a bit when he's at the back because he's quite short and if a ball is heaved into the box and you up against someone big you aren't going to win it," he said.

"His best position is further forward."

Another youngster has also caught Wilson's eye this season, with the 78-year-old adding: "I'm very impressed by Joe Willock's attitude so I'm really interested in him."

Most Read

NOcado: All-out Ocado boycott in Islington could cost firm £60million annually, campaigners claim

A generic stock photo of an Ocado home delivery van. Picture: Kate Collins/ PA

Islington Council to launch consultation on bringing housing stock back in-house after controversial PFI deal ends

Ronalds Road. A typical Islington Street, where there are a number of Partners for Improvement in Islington homes. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington set to get first liveable neighbourhood as part of £10million spending announcement

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Drug users are buying master keys and ‘smoking crack on the stairs’ of Finsbury Park housing block

The stairwell in the block after one of the drug users was evicted.

Partially-sighted woman ‘shaken’ and injured after cyclist collided with her white cane in Highbury

Deborah Persaud's white cain was broken after she was involved in a collision with a cyclist. Picture: Deborah Persaud

Most Read

NOcado: All-out Ocado boycott in Islington could cost firm £60million annually, campaigners claim

A generic stock photo of an Ocado home delivery van. Picture: Kate Collins/ PA

Islington Council to launch consultation on bringing housing stock back in-house after controversial PFI deal ends

Ronalds Road. A typical Islington Street, where there are a number of Partners for Improvement in Islington homes. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington set to get first liveable neighbourhood as part of £10million spending announcement

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Drug users are buying master keys and ‘smoking crack on the stairs’ of Finsbury Park housing block

The stairwell in the block after one of the drug users was evicted.

Partially-sighted woman ‘shaken’ and injured after cyclist collided with her white cane in Highbury

Deborah Persaud's white cain was broken after she was involved in a collision with a cyclist. Picture: Deborah Persaud

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal’s Mustafi gaining momentum

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi appears frustrated during a Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Bob Wilson on Bukayo Saka’s potential and best position

Everton's Tom Davies (left) and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Arsenal confirm Mead MCL injury

Beth Mead of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Europa League: Olympiacos 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Netball: London Pulse look to silence Sirens in Superleague opener

Olivia Tchine in action for London Pulse (Pic: Marc Morris)
Drive 24