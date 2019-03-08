Search

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Dixon reveals the best player he ever played with

PUBLISHED: 17:57 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 01 November 2019

Lee Dixon played with Arsenal greats Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams and Patrick Vieira, but who was the best? Picture: PA

Archant

The list of Arsenal greats that Lee Dixon played with is almost endless. Henry, Bergkamp, Adams, Vieira, Rocastle, Overmars, Petit, the list goes on. He revealed the best of the bunch in an exclusive interview with the Islington Gazette.

Dixon was a key member of some of Arsenal's greatest teams, including the 1988/89 league winning squad and the double winning side of 1997/98, and he lined up alongside some of the greatest to ever wear the famous red and white.

But, when asked who was the best during an exclusive interview with Islington Gazette Arsenal reporter Dan Mountney, Dixon gave a quick and decisive answer.

"Dennis Bergkamp. He was the best player I played with," he said.

"It's a very elite list. Him and Thierry Henry were neck and neck, but Dennis just gets it for me.

"He had something almost indescribable, that special something that made him the player he was.

"In different eras of me playing at Arsenal, there was always someone, two or three candidates who are up there, but it has to be Dennis for me."

Gooners were graced with the Dutchman's unique, dazzling talents from 1995 to 2006 as he scored 120 goals in 429 appearances to cement himself in club history.

Dixon revealed that Bergkamp's desire to win hepled improve Arsenal and his competitive nature saw the pair once get into a fight on the training pitch at London Colney.

"He was just the same in training as he was in games," said Dixon.

"He trained really hard, he was tough and he'd have a fight with you on the training pitch.

"I had a fight with him once and it's because he's a winner and a brilliant player to have on the training pitch.

"He wouldn't let standards drop and training was competitive when I was playing.

"Training was like a game and every day you were tested and that's why we got better and stronger. If you train soft, you play soft.

"Dennis was a big believer in that, so every time I went out on the training pitch I gave 100 per cent, absolutely everything and all my teammates did.

"If you show any weakness you get stood on."

