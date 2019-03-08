Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Seaman wants competition for Gunners number one Leno

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal legend David Seaman wants Unai Emery bring in another goalkeeper to act as competition for number one Bernd Leno.

Arsenal legend David Seaman speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Arsenal legend David Seaman speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

The German - who moved to the Emirates from Bayer Leverkusen last summer - battled it out with Petr Cech to be first choice goalkeeper in the early days of Emery's reign, before eventually making the position his own.

With Cech having retired at the end of the campaign, the Gunners are in need of a new second choice shot stopper.

Emiliano Martinez has reportedly decided to stay at the club after impressing on loan at Reading, but Seaman believes the club need a more experienced back up option.

Speaking exclusively to Islington Arsenal reporter Dan Mountney, Seaman said: "I think Emery will bring in someone else to challenge Leno.

"If you look at the goalkeepers underneath him, they haven't got a lot of experience especially at this level.

"They've been out on loan so it will be difficult for them, especially if Leno got a long-term injury.

"Maybe they might be looking at bringing someone in who has a little bit more experience, but who do you bring in? Do you look at someone like Joe Hart or Jack Butland?

"The thing is, you are going to have to bring in someone experienced who is going to be happy to be number two, and there is not many of them around."

Leno has also been given Cech's number one shirt for the 2019/20 season, after wearing 19 in his first campaign in north London.

Seaman thinks the number change will be important for Leno, adding: "Psychologically it will be big for him.

"He's got the number one on his back and has something to prove.

"I always wanted to have the number one on my back because you know you are first choice, so I think it will be big for him."