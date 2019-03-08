Search

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Sol Campbell praises Gunners boss Unai Emery as hunt for top four spot and Europa League title hots up

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 April 2019

Arsenal Invincible and current Macclesfield Town boss Sol Campbell spoke exclusively to Islington Gazette sports reporter Dan Mountney. Picture: Alfie Dinsey

Islington Gazette sports reporter Dan Mountney spoke exclusively to Arsenal Invincible Sol Campbell, who believes a top four finish and winning the Europa League would be a fantastic season for Unai Emery’s Gunners.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery celebrates Aaron Ramsey's opener during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).Arsenal manager Unai Emery celebrates Aaron Ramsey's opener during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Campbell, currently in charge of League Two side Macclesfield, joined Arsenal from North London rivals Tottenham in 2001, winning both the Premier League and FA Cup twice before leaving for Portsmouth in 2006.

He returned the Gunners in 2010, playing a further 11 times to take his appearance total to 210.

The 44-year-old admitted that he still follows the club and has been impressed with Unai Emery, who took over when Arsene Wenger – Campbell’s former boss – when he ended his 22-year reign at the club last summer.

“Of course, I still follow Arsenal,” he said.

“For me, it’s obviously difficult when a new manager comes in, but he’s done really well.

“The Europa League is going really well, the last result was fantastic so that puts them in a good position. I know he won it three times on the bounce with Sevilla.

“I think that’s really good for the lads, to have that type of trophy to go for.

“Top four is still a possibility, so if he gets that and gets the Europa League that’s a fantastic season for Arsenal.”

Arsenal face Newcastle United at the Emirates tonight, knowing a win would see them climb to third in the Premier League table, above Manchester United and Spurs.

