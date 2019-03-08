Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal star van de Donk wants VAR in Women's Super League despite problems

Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk scores her sides fourth goal of the match during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Following its use at this summer's Women's World Cup, Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk has admitted that she likes the VAR system and wants it in the FA Women's Super League, despite it being 'a bit over the top'.

Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk and Brighton's Felicity Gibbons battle for possession during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk and Brighton's Felicity Gibbons battle for possession during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

The Dutch international helped her nation to the final where they lost 2-0 to USA, with a penalty decision made by VAR leading to the eventual winners going ahead.

Van de Donk would be happy to see the system come to the WSL following its introduction to the Premier League, but the midfielder admitted it has its drawbacks.

"I do like VAR because I think it makes the game more fair, but at the World Cup it was a bit over the top," she told the Islington Gazette.

"There were so many penalty checks which I think ruined the game a little bit, but I'm happy it's coming into the women's game.

"I hope that it does come to the WSL in the near future.

"That'll show that the league is getting even more professional and it'll be great if it comes to our league."

The 28-year-old also spoke about her World Cup experience, saying: "The World Cup was amazing.

"As a country it was only our second World Cup so it was quite a big deal.

"The fact that we made it to the final on top of that was incredible."

Van de Donk has returned to action for Arsenal since playing in that final on July 7, appearing in two of their three pre-season friendlies so far.

Despite losing to Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg and Barcelona, facing such high calibre opposition is something van de Donk feels the squad will benefit from later this season.

"It's the best practice we can have going into such a big season," she said.

"Going into the Champions League, we might even draw them in the latter stages, so they're the best teams to prepare against.

"The bigger and better the opponents we play, the better we get.

"Going forward, there are positives to take from these games and I think that'll continue when we try to get a better result against Tottenham next week."