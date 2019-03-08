Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal Women's star Carter wants quadruple as she calls Gunners 'one of the best teams in the world'

Arsenal's Danielle Carter. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal Women's star Danielle Carter is eyeing the quadruple next season and believes the defending FA Women's Super League champions are 'one of the best teams in the world'.

Arsenal Women's Danielle Carter at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Arsenal Women's Danielle Carter at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Gunners lost just twice as they finished seven points ahead of Manchester City to win their first league title since 2012.

Their title success also means they will be in next season's UEFA Women's Champions League, and Carter thinks Arsenal are ready to take on Europe's best.

She also admitted that the side want to win all four trophies available to them next season, replicating the quadruple won by the club in 2007.

Speaking exclusively to Islington Gazette Arsenal reporter Dan Mountney, Carter said: "We want to retain the league, get the FA Cup, Champions League, Continental Cup and just do as well as we can. We want to go for the quadruple.

"It's been seven years now that we've not been in the Champions League. I had it before but it's been so long since then, so I'm really excited to get going in Europe.

"I think we are one of the best teams in the world so it will be interesting to see how we fair against the best in Europe."

While last season may have been a successful one for Arsenal, it was frustrating for Carter.

The 26-year-old injured her anterior cruciate ligament - an injury that often hits women's footballers hard - in a game against Bristol City back in early 2018.

She made her return towards the back end of last season, and admitted that it was a difficult injury to deal with, but is now keen to look ahead to the future.

"It was a difficult injury, a tough injury, but I've overcome it now and I'm looking ahead with positive vibes only now," she said.

"As I say, it was a difficult season, but I'm ready to stake my claim again and help the team."