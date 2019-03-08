Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: David Seaman reveals reservations over Arsenal's young stars

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (left), Eddie Nketiah (centre) and Emile Smith Rowe. Picture: PA Archant

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman believes the club should ease in the talented crop of youngsters that have been promoted to the first-team ahead of next season.

Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock have all been called up to Unai Emery's squad for 2019/20 after impressing last season.

Fans are eager for the talented quartet to get first-team opportunities, with the Gunners' limited transfer budget making this increasingly likely.

However, Arsenal legend Seaman revealed some reservations over the starlets in an exclusive interview with the Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney.

"It's tough because what if you give them opportunities to prove themselves and they fail?

"It's all geared towards success for the club, and for me, a club like this should have the top players here and then you bring the youngsters in little by little.

"At the moment, it looks like they'll be playing a lot of games."

Last season, Nelson earned valuable experience while out on loan at German side Hoffenheim, scoring seven times in the Bundesliga.

Smith Rowe also spent time in Germany, but injury limited his appearances for RB Leipzig after showing real promise in north London during the first-half of the season.

Willock and Nketiah also made an impression on Emery, with the former coming on in the Europa League final while the latter scored his first Premier League goal on the final day against Burnley.

The promotion of the Hale End youngsters comes after a summer coaching shake-up, with Freddie Ljungberg and Steve Bould swapping roles, a move designed to help bring young players into senior football.

Despite the excitement surrounding the group - one which Nketiah hopes will be a 'golden generation' - Seaman revealed his frustration over Arsenal's ability to attract top players.

"It's somewhere where we should be able to attract bigger and better players, but because of our financial restrictions we don't get the top players, which is frustrating.

"When I was here, we used to attract top players like Dennis Bergkamp, Ian Wright, Marc Overmars, David Platt, big players at the time.

"We were attracting players and we were winning trophies. We need to get back to that."