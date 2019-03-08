Search

Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Nketiah dreaming of 'golden generation' for Arsenal as academy products look to make their mark

PUBLISHED: 16:30 04 July 2019

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah hopes that he and the talented crop of young stars coming through the academy can be a 'golden generation' for the club.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOOArsenal's Eddie Nketiah speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

The 20-year-old is one of many promising youngsters on the verge of breaking into Unai Emery's first-team plans, with the likes of Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Xavier Amaechi and Tyreece John-Jules showing huge promise.

Speaking exclusively to Islington Gazette Arsenal reporter Dan Mountney, Nketiah wants the group to be a 'golden generation' for the Gunners and that they are all keen to show what they can do.

"We hope we can be a golden generation for this club," he said.

"I think we help each other, drive each other and push each other to be the best we can everyday.

"It's nice to have people in a similar position to you.

"We are all in a good situation and a good position, and I think it's just about pushing on and not being comfortable.

"We really need to maximise the potential we have and see how far it can take us.

"Really, we just want to do the best that we can and hopefully we all make it together.

"We are all great friends and it will be brilliant for us to all be playing regularly together.

"That's the aim, but I think we are all good enough and it's just about how we apply ourselves and the opportunities we are given to show that."

Nketiah has featured for the first-team on a number of occasions over the past two seasons.

He made is breakthrough in the League Cup against Norwich in 2017, coming on to score twice at the Emirates - grabbing his first after just 15 seconds.

Last season, he played nine first-team games and scored his first Premier League goal on the final day against Burnley with a well taken finish.

The striker is eyeing more minutes in 2019/20, although he did allude that this could be away from the Emirates.

"My target is just to play regular football and just push on," he said.

"Whatever I do next season I just want to be playing regularly and enjoying my football."

