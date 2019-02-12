Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Campbell There’s a ‘toughness’ about Unai Emery’s Arsenal

Former Arsenal footballer Kevin Campbell at a Q&A event at Islington Sports Bar & Grill. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Campbell has been speaking with the Islington Gazette’s Arsenal reporter Layth Yousif ahead of the crucial North London derby at the Islington Bar and Grill in association with FansBet. Read on for what the popular former striker had to say.

Arsenal's Paul Merson congratulates teammate Kevin Campbell on a goal (pic PA)

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has hailed Unai Emery’s side for showing ‘true character’ ahead of the eagerly-awaited North London derby at Wembley.

Arsenal travel to the national stadium on Saturday lunchtime to take on Spurs in one of the biggest fixtures in English football.

Arsenal celebrate winning the 1991 League Championship after their 3-1 win: (back row, l-r) coach Stewart Houston, Nigel Winterburn, David Seaman, Tony Adams, Steve Bould, David O'Leary, Paul Merson, David Hillier, Alan Smith, physio Gary Lewin; (front row, l-r) Michael Thomas, Paul Davis, Lee Dixon, Anders Limpar, Kevin Campbell

Despite the revamped White Hart Lane still not being ready for action the eagerly-awaited clash at the national stadium should be a cracker – with a hostile atmosphere to match.

Yet, popular former Gunner Campbell insists his former club will be up for the challenge against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates, as a banana skin is thrown onto the pitch by a fan, during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London. PA

Campbell told the Gazette: "The North London derby is a huge game for The Arsenal.

Campbell told the Gazette: “The North London derby is a huge game for The Arsenal.

Journalist and author Layth Yousif interviews former Arsenal footballer Kevin Campbell at a Q&A event at Islington Sports Bar & Grill. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH Journalist and author Layth Yousif interviews former Arsenal footballer Kevin Campbell at a Q&A event at Islington Sports Bar & Grill. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH

“Arsenal really have to turn up. It’s tight at the top of the Premier League and Spurs have lost their last two games and we’ve won the last three.

“Of course the form guide goes out of the window in games like this but it’s simply a matter of who wants it more on Saturday at Wembley.

Journalist and author Layth Yousif interviews former Arsenal footballer Kevin Campbell at a Q&A event at Islington Sports Bar & Grill. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH Journalist and author Layth Yousif interviews former Arsenal footballer Kevin Campbell at a Q&A event at Islington Sports Bar & Grill. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH

“The team have to show up again and really push their weight about.

“It’s going to be a tough game but I think Arsenal can do it.”

Journalist and author Layth Yousif interviews former Arsenal footballer Kevin Campbell at a Q&A event at Islington Sports Bar & Grill. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH Journalist and author Layth Yousif interviews former Arsenal footballer Kevin Campbell at a Q&A event at Islington Sports Bar & Grill. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH

Spurs will be out for revenge after Arsenal beat them 4-2 in the match at the Emirates in early December trumping Pochettino’s side in arguably their best display under Emery.

They picked up satisfaction of sorts when they won 2-0 in N5 in the fifth round of the Carabao Cup before Christmas to progress to the last four where they lost on penalties to Chelsea – but all that matters now is the result at the weekend.

Journalist and author Layth Yousif interviews former Arsenal footballer Kevin Campbell at a Q&A event at Islington Sports Bar & Grill. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH Journalist and author Layth Yousif interviews former Arsenal footballer Kevin Campbell at a Q&A event at Islington Sports Bar & Grill. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH

Campbell, who looks as fighting fit as he did when he played under George Graham at Highbury, analysed the memorable league triumph before Christmas, added: “The 4-2 victory over Spurs in early December was a real marker as to how Arsenal can play.

“The most important thing in that game was being 2-1 behind at half-time after taking the lead and then pegging us back.

“Tottenham looked strong but Arsenal showed true character in coming back from that, scoring three goals. It’s the way they came back.

“There was toughness about them. The Arsenal fans in the crowd were up for it and it was great to see. Let’s hope for more of the same on Saturday.”

