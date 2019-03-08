Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: New Arsenal kit is '10 out of 10' according to Gunners legend David Seaman

Arsenal legend David Seaman speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Arsenal legend David Seaman rated the club's new adidas home kit as '10 out of 10' after it officially went on sale to fans on Monday.

Making the Arsenal kit for the first time since 1994, adidas pulled out all the stops, including a collar reminiscent of the one seen on the home shirt worn by the Cup Winners' Cup side of 1993/94.

Speaking at the Armoury store, Seaman revealed his delight with the design, telling Islington Gazette Arsenal reporter Dan Mountney: "I love the kit.

"My first season at Arsenal was adidas so I've got great memories, great pictures of it. I just love it.

"The fans look great in it, I've been taking photographs with them. It's a kit that just looks good.

"I'd give it 10 out of 10. It looks proper.

"I won my first championship in a kit like this. It's modern and retro."

As for the goalkeeper shirt Seaman added: "My jersey was a little bit louder than the goalkeeper one.

"I like a nice black kit. I had some belters with England so I can hardly talk about bright kits, but I do like this one."

