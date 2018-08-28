Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ray Parlour on Unai Emery signing Denis Suarez from Barcelona: ‘Better players keep you in a job longer’

EXCLUSIVE: Ray Parlour has been speaking to the Islington Gaztte’s Arsenal reporter Layth Yousif.

With Arsenal signing Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent move in the summer Gunners icon Parlour has been analysing temporary deals.

Barcelona first announced the news in a statement on Wednesday evening, but it was later removed by the Nou Camp outfit.

The statement revealed Suarez, who has one cap for Spain, agreed a new contract with Barcelona to protect his market value if the Gunners decided to make the move permanent in the summer, with the player’s new deal running through until June 2021.

Speaking exclusively to the Gazette Parlour said: “Everybody should know what’s happening with the club [in terms of being restricted to loan signings this month] and Unai Emery has been bought in to be a coach so whatever players he’s got he’s go to try and get the best out of them.

“Every manager wants better players or squad members – [signing players like Suarez] keeps you in the job longer if you have better players.”

