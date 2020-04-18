Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: WSL ‘could be concluded at neutral venues’

PUBLISHED: 08:16 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:16 18 April 2020

FA WSL signage on display at Boreham Wood's Meadow Park ground (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

FA WSL signage on display at Boreham Wood's Meadow Park ground (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Football Association is considering the possibility of playing the conclusion of the Women’s Super League season at neutral venues.

The WSL has not seen any games played since late February as a two-week international break preceded the suspension of football in this country on March 13, meaning there is a hefty backlog of fixtures to get through.

The FA will continue to listen to Government advice on when a restart could be possible, but that does not look likely any time in the next month due to the three-week extension to the lockdown in this country.

That means a condensed programme at one neutral venue when it is safe to resume could be considered.

An FA spokesperson said in a statement: “We are in the early stages of assessing what options are available for when it is safe and appropriate to resume the FA WSL and FA WC seasons.

“This includes the potential use of neutral venues.

“Any scenarios are under constant review in line with the latest Government advice.

“We are in regular contact with all clubs and the safety and welfare of everybody involved remains our priority.”

Manchester City are on top of the WSL table, with Arsenal four points behind in third place, Tottenham in sixth place and West Ham in eighth.

Meanwhile, the Women’s FA Cup has reached the quarter-final stage, when Arsenal and Tottenham are due to meet in a north London derby.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Coronavirus: Top cop blasts fake police letter wrongly claiming ‘code red lockdown’ has been declared

Ch Supt Raj Kohli. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Coronavirus: Newington Green cobbler and his father who co-founded Hackney Cypriot Association both lost to Covid-19

Ahmet Kamil runs High Class Shoes in Newington Green. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Gun and ammunition seized by armed police in Blackstock Road, Finsbury Park

A file image of the Highbury end of Blackstock Road. Picture: David Howard/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0

Coronavirus: Police and councils step up patrols in Blackstock Road after social distancing complaints

Officers in Blackstock Road to enforce social distancing. Picture: Islington Council

Most Read

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Coronavirus: Top cop blasts fake police letter wrongly claiming ‘code red lockdown’ has been declared

Ch Supt Raj Kohli. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Coronavirus: Newington Green cobbler and his father who co-founded Hackney Cypriot Association both lost to Covid-19

Ahmet Kamil runs High Class Shoes in Newington Green. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Gun and ammunition seized by armed police in Blackstock Road, Finsbury Park

A file image of the Highbury end of Blackstock Road. Picture: David Howard/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0

Coronavirus: Police and councils step up patrols in Blackstock Road after social distancing complaints

Officers in Blackstock Road to enforce social distancing. Picture: Islington Council

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: Arsenal players using psychologist during lockdown

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta looks on as Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi celebrate victory in a Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium

Coronavirus: WSL ‘could be concluded at neutral venues’

FA WSL signage on display at Boreham Wood's Meadow Park ground (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Gazette letters: Coronavirus - Brexit, schools, food poverty and parks

People queueing outside supermarkets at a social distance in closed Chapel Market, in Islington. Pcture: André Langlois

Coronavirus: Fears growing for women’s football

Arsenal's Jill Roord fires goalwards against Lewes in the Women's FA Cup (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: June 30 deadline not raised at Premier League meeting

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match
Drive 24