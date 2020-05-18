Coronavirus: FA consult WSL clubs about ending season

The FA say they are consulting Women’s Super League clubs about the possible termination of the 2019/20 season.

Football’s governing body have said there are significant challenges in completing the campaign due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Club representatives and the FA are understood to have held a meeting on Monday, but no final decision on how to conclude the campaign was reached.

An FA statement said: “We have been in regular consultation with clubs and key stakeholders from the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and the FA Women’s Championship throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our primary concern has always been for the welfare of the clubs and players and working collaboratively to identify the most suitable and appropriate way to return to football.

“Every possible scenario has been meticulously analysed and evaluated in order to find a solution to meet the unique demands of the women’s game. This includes a detailed examination of the financial, logistical and operational challenges that we face during this pandemic.

“Although we understand it will not be possible to find a solution that will work for every club and every player, it is our duty to help support the clubs through these unprecedented times.

“Following an assessment of the protocols required to return to football and feedback from clubs, which is crucial to any decision-making process, it is clear there will be significant challenges in completing the 2019-20 season.

“We’re continuing to consult with the clubs on the possibility of terminating the 2019-20 season and, in the event it is decided this appears to be the only realistic way forward, to seek views on the most appropriate sporting outcome for the season.

“This includes identifying entries for the 2020-21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, which would be based on sporting merit from the 2019-20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League season.

“Our overriding ambition is to give the clubs, players and stakeholders in the game the support and clarity they need during these challenging circumstances, and to help and enable women’s football to continue to thrive in the future.

“We are not in a position to comment further during this ongoing consultation process.”

Arsenal haven’t played a league game since a 3-2 win over Liverpool on February 13 thanks to a double from Vivianne Miedema and a Jordan Nobbs header.

The last time Joe Montemurro’s side played was the Continental Cup final against Chelsea on February 28, losing 2-1.

Before the season was suspended the Gunners sat third in the table four points behind leaders Manchester City.

North London rivals Tottenham were in sixth place, with the two clubs also set to meet in the quarter-finals of the Women’s FA Cup, and West Ham were in eighth place.