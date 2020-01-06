new

FA CUP - Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United: Holding struggles on return as Guendouzi makes mark

Arsenal's Rob Holding (left) and Leeds United's Patrick Bamford battle for the ball during the FA Cup third round match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal beat Leeds United 1-0 to advance in the FA Cup after a testing third round tie on Monday night. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates.

Emiliano Martinez - 8 - Made a number of important saves in the first half to keep the score level, before being relatively untested after the break.

Sokratis - 6 - Asked to play at right back and struggled against the pace of Alioski in the first half. Sat back more in the second half and didn't have as much trouble as Arsenal took control.

David Luiz - 6 - Defended well but was sloppy in possession at times. Still, it was an improvement on error-strew start to his Arsenal career and looks to have taken on more of a leadership role under Arteta.

Rob Holding - 4.5 - Gave the ball away cheaply time and time again to get Arsenal into trouble, but he defended well when needed. A shaky return to first-team action for the defender.

Sead Kolasinac - 6 - Defended okay and got forward well in okay performance from the Bosnian.

Granit Xhaka - 5 - Gave the ball away cheaply far too often and struggled with the pace and energy of Leeds in the first half. The midfielder was better after the break but will be disappointed after his brilliant display against Manchester United.

Matteo Guendouzi - 7 - A much better display in the second half as he helped drive Arsenal on with his energy. He was overrun far too many times in the first half due to poor positioning.

Nicolas Pepe - 6.5 - Showed a willingness to try and get Arsenal moving forward and played an important role in creating Nelson's goal.

Mesut Ozil - 5.5 - Saw little of the ball in the first half and created little throughout. A disappointing display from the German who has been superb under Mikel Arteta so far.

Reiss Nelson - 7 - Worked hard down the left and got the all-important opener before being taken off. Another promising display, but his use of the ball needs improvement.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6 - Set up Nelson's goal and worked hard throughout, but he desperately needs a goal to boost his confidence. The Frenchman's hold up play could have better.

Substitutes

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5 - Showed good energy and drive to get forward after coming on.

Joe Willock - N/A

Bukayo Saka - N/A