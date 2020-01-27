Search

Advanced search

new

FA CUP - Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal player ratings: Saka stars to send Gunners through

PUBLISHED: 22:05 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 22:05 27 January 2020

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (left) and Bournemouth's Lewis Cook battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (left) and Bournemouth's Lewis Cook battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal are through to the fifth round of the FA Cup after a 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Monday night. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Vitality Stadium.

Emiliano Martinez - 7 - Made some important saves in a decent display from Arsenal's cup goalkeeper.

Hector Bellerin - 6.5 - Not really troubled, but was solid when needed. More importantly, he now has more match minutes in his legs and continues to look sharp.

Sokratis - 6.5 - Solid but relatively untroubled on his return to the side.

Shkodran Mustafi - 6.5 - Solid at the back without really being troubled and played out well, but there will be plenty of concern over what looked to be a bad ankle injury.

Bukayo Saka - 9 - Drove forward well and had the end product to match, scoring a brilliant goal and setting up Nketiah for the second. He continues under to shine under Mikel Arteta and out of position at left-back.

Granit Xhaka - 7 - Worked hard and kept Arsenal moving forward in a decent display from the Swiss midfielder.

Matteo Guendouzi - 7 - A busy, hard-working performance from the Frenchman in the middle of the park as he recycled the ball well and kept Arsenal ticking over nicely.

You may also want to watch:

Nicolas Pepe - 5 - Looked lively but his end product was lacking in a disappointing display from the club-record signing.

Joe Willock - 7.5 - The youngster was given a chance behind the striker and proved to be a real driving force going forward for Arteta's men. An improved display that will certainly give him confidence.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7 - Dovetailed well with Saka down the left and created the opener, with the two 18-year-olds seemingly forming a good understanding.

Eddie Nketiah - 7.5 - Scored and worked hard in a solid first start since his return from loan spell at Leeds United. The young striker could prove key to a successful cup run for Arteta's men

Substitutes

Rob Holding - 6.5 - Defended well after coming on for the injured Mustafi.

Dani Ceballos - 6 - Did okay after coming on.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - N/A

Most Read

‘Harrowing screams’: Owner who battered dog and left it partially blind jailed

Stock image of Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Man pleads guilty after masked home invaders hold ‘Rambo knife’ to sleeping teen’s chest in York Way Estate

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Finsbury Park double stabbing: Police appeal after rush hour incident in Seven Sisters Road

Crime scene after double stabbing in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: David O'Hagan

Homerton rapper Unknown T stabbed Steven Narvaez-Jara to death at Old Street party, court hears

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

FA CUP – Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal player ratings: Saka stars to send Gunners through

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (left) and Bournemouth's Lewis Cook battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA

Most Read

‘Harrowing screams’: Owner who battered dog and left it partially blind jailed

Stock image of Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Man pleads guilty after masked home invaders hold ‘Rambo knife’ to sleeping teen’s chest in York Way Estate

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Finsbury Park double stabbing: Police appeal after rush hour incident in Seven Sisters Road

Crime scene after double stabbing in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: David O'Hagan

Homerton rapper Unknown T stabbed Steven Narvaez-Jara to death at Old Street party, court hears

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

FA CUP – Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal player ratings: Saka stars to send Gunners through

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (left) and Bournemouth's Lewis Cook battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

FA CUP – Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal player ratings: Saka stars to send Gunners through

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (left) and Bournemouth's Lewis Cook battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA

FA CUP – Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners through as improvement under Arteta continues

Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke (centre) battles for the ball Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos (left) and Matteo Guendouzi during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA

Walti ‘awkward’ after opening Arsenal account

Lia Walti of Arsenal scores the second goal for her team and celebrates with her team mates during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Man pleads guilty after masked home invaders hold ‘Rambo knife’ to sleeping teen’s chest in York Way Estate

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images
Drive 24