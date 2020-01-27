new

FA CUP - Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal player ratings: Saka stars to send Gunners through

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (left) and Bournemouth's Lewis Cook battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal are through to the fifth round of the FA Cup after a 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Monday night. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Vitality Stadium.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emiliano Martinez - 7 - Made some important saves in a decent display from Arsenal's cup goalkeeper.

Hector Bellerin - 6.5 - Not really troubled, but was solid when needed. More importantly, he now has more match minutes in his legs and continues to look sharp.

Sokratis - 6.5 - Solid but relatively untroubled on his return to the side.

Shkodran Mustafi - 6.5 - Solid at the back without really being troubled and played out well, but there will be plenty of concern over what looked to be a bad ankle injury.

Bukayo Saka - 9 - Drove forward well and had the end product to match, scoring a brilliant goal and setting up Nketiah for the second. He continues under to shine under Mikel Arteta and out of position at left-back.

Granit Xhaka - 7 - Worked hard and kept Arsenal moving forward in a decent display from the Swiss midfielder.

Matteo Guendouzi - 7 - A busy, hard-working performance from the Frenchman in the middle of the park as he recycled the ball well and kept Arsenal ticking over nicely.

You may also want to watch:

Nicolas Pepe - 5 - Looked lively but his end product was lacking in a disappointing display from the club-record signing.

Joe Willock - 7.5 - The youngster was given a chance behind the striker and proved to be a real driving force going forward for Arteta's men. An improved display that will certainly give him confidence.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7 - Dovetailed well with Saka down the left and created the opener, with the two 18-year-olds seemingly forming a good understanding.

Eddie Nketiah - 7.5 - Scored and worked hard in a solid first start since his return from loan spell at Leeds United. The young striker could prove key to a successful cup run for Arteta's men

Substitutes

Rob Holding - 6.5 - Defended well after coming on for the injured Mustafi.

Dani Ceballos - 6 - Did okay after coming on.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - N/A