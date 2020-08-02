FA Cup Final: How the players rated

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's second goal of the game during the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium PA Wire/PA Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double helped Arsenal to a 2-1 win over London rivals Chelsea in the 139th FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea's Reece James (left) and Jorginho battle for the ball with Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (centre) during the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium Chelsea's Reece James (left) and Jorginho battle for the ball with Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (centre) during the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium

Christian Pulisic put Chelsea ahead early on, but Aubameyang levelled from the penalty spot after being fouled by Cesar Azpilicueta.

And the 31-year-old clinched Arsenal’s 14th FA Cup with a superb finish midway through the second half, booking their place in next season’s Europa League for good measure.

Here’s how Press Association rated the players.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin (right) and Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger battle for the ball during the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium Arsenal's Hector Bellerin (right) and Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger battle for the ball during the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium

Arsenal

Emiliano Martinez: Made a smart early save from Mason Mount to settle any nerves, but given little chance with opening goal and was then not troubled much more as game went on. Showed a calm head during closing stages. 7/10

Kieran Tierney: Scottish full-back supported well on the overlap and helped hold a solid Arsenal rearguard line. 7

Rob Holding: Had struggled to contain Christian Pulisic early on, but grew into the game and was also a threat at set-pieces. 7

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) and Chelsea's Jorginho battle for the ball during the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) and Chelsea's Jorginho battle for the ball during the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium

David Luiz: Former Blues defender, who won the FA Cup twice during his two spells at Stamford Bridge, produced a solid display and stuck to the gameplan to help shackle the threat of Olivier Giroud. 8

Hector Bellerin: Pushed further forwards as a wing-back and his pace was a real outlet on the overlap, but also got back to cover well. 7

Dani Ceballos: Full of positive energy as Arsenal looked to recover from early setback. Went close with a curling free-kick and always keen to get on the ball. 7

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Deployed as left wing-back and got plenty of runs at the high Chelsea defensive line. 7

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium

Granit Xhaka: Another solid display from the Swiss midfielder, who has reintegrated himself to become an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s side. 7

Alexandre Lacazette: Frenchman worked hard in holding the ball up to help bring in support. Few shooting opportunities himself, and was off-target with a free-kick. 7

Nicolas Pepe: Saw a curling first-half effort ruled out for an offside in the build-up. Was a constant outlet in Arsenal’s marauding front three and helped set up the winning goal. 7

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Planted an early header wide, but was ice cool to dispatch a penalty and bring the Gunners level. Always on the shoulder of the last Chelsea defender and produced another brilliant finish to seal victory. 9

Substitutes:

Eddie Nketiah: (for Lacazette, 82): Helped freshen up the Arsenal attack and was full of running for the closing stages. 6

Sokratis Papastathopoulos: (for Luiz, 88): A late cameo appearance for the Greek defender. 6

Sead Kolasinac: (for Tierney, 103): Full-back’s introduction helped eat up a few seconds towards the end of stoppage time. 6

Chelsea

Willy Caballero: The Argentinian goalkeeper became Chelsea’s oldest player to feature in an FA Cup final after getting the nod ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga. Made a couple of important stops, but sent wrong way by Aubameyang’s spot-kick. 6/10

Antonio Rudiger: German defender will feel he could have done more to prevent Arsenal’s second goal, but otherwise a usual solid display. 6

Kurt Zouma: Frenchman was often left chasing the ball and had to cover a lot of ground against Arsenal’s free-flowing frontline. 6

Cesar Azpilicueta: Blues captain was caught out when he conceded a penalty as Aubameyang raced clear before his evening ended early due to a hamstring problem. 6

Marcos Alonso: Got forward down the left early on to help settle Chelsea, but influence faded as the Blues were left chasing the game. 6

Jorginho: Italian kept things simple and effective as he usually does, but could not help lift Chelsea after falling behind. 6

Mateo Kovacic: Tough-tackling Croatian was always walking a tightrope after collecting an early yellow card and was sent off with 15 minutes left for another late challenge trip on Xhaka. 5

Reece James: Young Englishman started brightly, but failed to stamp a mark on the second half as Arsenal stepped up the tempo. 6

Christian Pulisic: American showed great quick feet to create space in the box and slot in the opening goal after just five minutes, but would be helped off Wembley pitch in tears after pulling up with hamstring trouble early in the second half. 8

Mason Mount: Was lively early on and produced good link-up play for the opening goal, but did not really make an impact when Chelsea needed to find a way back into the match. 7

Olivier Giroud: French striker, who lifted the FA Cup three times with Arsenal, made a nice lay-off to help set up Pulisic and had a good battle with former Blues defender Luiz, but little shooting chances himself. 7

Substitutes:

Andreas Christensen (for Azpilicueta, 35): Danish defender replaced the unfortunate Chelsea skipper late in the first half and was given plenty to do. 6

Pedro: (for Pulisic, 49): Long-serving Spaniard winger is set to leave Chelsea for Roma, but had to be carried off on a stretcher and given oxygen after suffering a shoulder injury in stoppage time. 6

Tammy Abraham: (for Giroud, 78): Little chance for the England man to have an impact. 6

Callum Hudson-Odoi: (for Giroud, 78): Sent on to try to breathe new life into the Chelsea frontline. 6

Ross Barkley: (for Mount, 78): Game was almost up by time midfielder came on. 6