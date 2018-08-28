Search

FA Cup fourth round draw: Arsenal drawn to play Manchester United at the Emirates

PUBLISHED: 21:55 07 January 2019

Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus celebrates with the FA Cup trophy after the game

Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus celebrates with the FA Cup trophy after the game

PA Archive/PA Images

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup has taken place. Read on to find out who Arsenal will play.

The FA Cup trophyThe FA Cup trophy

The Gunners won through to the next stage after beating Blackpool 3-0 at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

A brace from 19-year-old Joe Willock and a late third goal by Alex Iwobi after a flowing move sealed the victory – ensuring the North Londoners made it into the prestgious velvet bag on Monday evening.

Former Wolves players Carl Ikeme and Robbie Keane conducted the draw after Wolves 2-1 third round victory over Liverpool live on BBC One. which saw Unai Emery’s side drawn to play against Manchester United.

Round four ties will take place between Friday, January 25 and Monday, January 28.

See the Islington Gazette for confirmation of the date the match will take place as Arsenal bid to lift the world’s oldest knock-out tournament for a record 14th time with Aaron Ramsey aimning to win the pot four times.

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29.

