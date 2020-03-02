new

FA CUP - Portsmouth 0-2 Arsenal player ratings: Nelson shines as Mari impresses on debut

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson and Portsmouth's Ben Close (right) battle for the ball during the FA Cup fifth round match at Fratton Park, Portsmouth. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal beat Portsmouth 2-0 at Fratton Park on Monday night to reach the last-eight of the FA Cup. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings.

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FA Cup fifth round match at Fratton Park, Portsmouth. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FA Cup fifth round match at Fratton Park, Portsmouth. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Emiliano Martinez - 6.5 - Apart from flapping at a cross early on, he looked confident and assured between the sticks.

Sokratis - 7 - Looked shaky at right-back early on, but scored a superb goal and became more assured as the game went on.

David Luiz - 7.5 - A dominant display at the back as the Brazilian showed his experience to marshall a makeshift defence.

Pablo Mari - 7.5 - Looked confident on his Arsenal debut as he defended well and played out from the back with an array of impressive passes. A promising start to his career in north London.

Bukayo Saka - 7 - An solid performance from the young starlet as he continues to shine.

Lucas Torreira - N/A - Stretchered off with what looked to be a serious ankle injury after a hefty challenge from James Bolton. Mikel Arteta will be hoping the midfielder isn't out for too long.

Matteo Guendouzi - 6.5 - A busy performance as always from the Frenchman who grew into the game as Arsenal started to dominate.

Reiss Nelson - 8 - Set up both goals and caused Portsmouth problems all night with his pace and direct running down the right. The youngster will be hoping to force his way back into Arteta's plans after being injured.

Joe Willock - 5.5 - A disappointing display from the Englishman who failed to create and get the Gunners moving forward.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6 - Worked hard and battle all night, but struggled to have an impact down the left as Nelson shone on the other flank.

Eddie Nketiah - 7 - Took his goal well with a proper strikers finish as he continues to prove his importance to Arteta.

Substitutes

Dani Ceballos - 7.5 - Came on for Torreira and added a calm and assured presence in midfield to help Arsenal take control of the game.

Granit Xhaka - N/A

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - N/A