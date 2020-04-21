Search

Advanced search

FA to investigate ACL injuries in women

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 April 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal's Danielle Carter leaves the pitch on a stretcher during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Danielle Carter leaves the pitch on a stretcher during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

The Football Association is conducting an investigation in a bid to halt the number of ACL injuries among female footballers.

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs in action for England women against Brazil's Raquel at Meadow Lane (pic Mike Egerton/PA)Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs in action for England women against Brazil's Raquel at Meadow Lane (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

A total of 12 players in the top two tiers of English Women’s football have suffered anterior cruciaet ligament injuries this term, while research has suggested women are up to eight times more likely to suffer the injury than men.

Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Danielle Carter have suffered with ACL injuries in their successful careers so far.

Nobbs told the BBC before the 2019 World Cup, which she missed as a result of her injury, that she believes there is a link between ACL injuries and menstrual cycles.

The FA says the results will be ‘carefully assessed over time’.

It says the audit, which is in its early stages, will be conducted by ‘a group of experts from institutions involved in producing research around female athletes and/or women’s football’.

You may also want to watch:

It added: “We will then be able to assess any trends with particular injuries, including ACL injuries. We can then analyse rates of injuries, comparing to previous audits in men’s and women’s football and other sports.”

Chelsea and Bristol City became the first clubs in the world to tailor their training programme around players’ menstrual cycles in an attempt to enhance performance and cut down on injuries.

The Robins had conducted more research into the menstrual cycle and why it is connected to ACL injuries, but that is currently on hold due to the coronavirus crisis.

Manchester City, who have defender Aoife Mannion sidelined after suffering a cruciate injury while playing against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last October, are also believed to be engaged in studies surrounding ACL injuries.

The FA will also conduct research to understand the demands of the WSL and Women’s Championship and the physical characteristics that underpin them.

In addition to ACL-specific studies, The Telegraph also revealed the FA is widening its research to explore other key issues affecting female players in the game today.

Relative energy deficiency in sport, a syndrome found in sportswomen who have symptoms of disordered eating, absent periods and loss of bone density, will be among other topics examined.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman stabbed in Caledonian Road outside Pentonville prison

Police at the scene outside Pentonville prison. Picture: Supplied

Jeremy Corbyn has a special message he wants you to display during the ‘clap for carers’ next Thursday

Stock image of Jeremey Corbyn. Picture: Jonathan Brady/ PA

Coronavirus: 89 people die with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Daughter’s tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Most Read

Woman stabbed in Caledonian Road outside Pentonville prison

Police at the scene outside Pentonville prison. Picture: Supplied

Jeremy Corbyn has a special message he wants you to display during the ‘clap for carers’ next Thursday

Stock image of Jeremey Corbyn. Picture: Jonathan Brady/ PA

Coronavirus: 89 people die with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Daughter’s tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Latest from the Islington Gazette

UEFA confirm postponement of Women’s Euro 2021 finals

Arsenal and England footballer Jordan Nobbs and Phil Neville pose next to the women's Euro 2021 trophy

North Midd duo reflect on 2019 glory as title defence is delayed by pandemic

Joe Cracknell of NMCC during North Middlesex CC vs Hampstead CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Park Road on 25th May 2019

Coronavirus: Arsenal quartet ‘spoken to’ after flouting guidelines

An exterior view of the Emirates Stadium

FA to investigate ACL injuries in women

Arsenal's Danielle Carter leaves the pitch on a stretcher during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal’s Williamson set for NHS Charities Together Cup

Arsenal and England's Leah Williamson (pic Danny Loo)
Drive 24