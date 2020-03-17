Search

Advanced search

Female foosball is created by Arsenal in partnership deal with Camden Town Brewery

PUBLISHED: 15:13 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 17 March 2020

Camden Town Brewery and Arsenal create female foosball table to encourage gender equality in pubs (Pic: Annabel Staff)

Camden Town Brewery and Arsenal create female foosball table to encourage gender equality in pubs (Pic: Annabel Staff)

Annabel Staff

Camden Town Brewery and Arsenal have created a female foosball table to encourage gender equality in pubs with more than half (53 per cent) of Brits thinking women’s football is underrepresented in UK pubs and bars.

Camden Town Brewery and Arsenal create female foosball table to encourage gender equality in pubs (Pic: Annabel Staff)Camden Town Brewery and Arsenal create female foosball table to encourage gender equality in pubs (Pic: Annabel Staff)

Launching in time for the recent International Women’s Day, as the official beer partner of Arsenal, FC Camden Town Brewery is raising awareness of the gender imbalance in British pubs by creating an all-female foosball table.

It follows research revealing only 14 per cent of pub patrons have seen a women’s football match at their local in the past year, but the majority (52 per cent) said they would like to see the presence of the women’s game increase at pubs – including more matches screened, pub games and memorabilia.

Camden Town Brewery and Arsenal teamed up to do something to encourage gender equality in pubs and the specially created table has been installed at famous Arsenal pub, The Victoria Tavern in Islington, where it will remain throughout March.

The honour of playing the first foosball match was given to one of Arsenal’s longest-serving female members of staff Joanne Harney, office manager for Arsenal Digital, who began working at the club in 1986.

Camden Town Brewery and Arsenal create female foosball table to encourage gender equality in pubs (Pic: Annabel Staff)Camden Town Brewery and Arsenal create female foosball table to encourage gender equality in pubs (Pic: Annabel Staff)

You may also want to watch:

Her opponent was legal counsel Kelly McAuslan, who had been working at the Premier League club for two weeks.

The games will cost Victoria Tavern patrons £3 to play, with the money raised going to The Fawcett Society, the UK’s leading membership charity for gender equality which campaigns for women’s rights at work, at home and in public life.

Jasper Cuppaidge, founder of Camden Town Brewery, said: “As a business, gender equality is massively important to us, so we wanted to work with Arsenal to raise awareness of the football gender imbalance.

“Women’s football is going from strength to strength, and we want to see more of it in the place we call home – the pub!”

Peter Silverstone, Arsenal Football Club’s Commercial Director, added: “As the most successful women’s team in the country, Arsenal has a long-standing commitment to growing and developing the women’s game.

“With that also comes a responsibility to inspire the next generation of young sportswomen – and that starts with greater representation and visibility across the board.”

At the end of March, the foosball table will make the short trip across North London to Emirates Stadium, where fans will be able to enjoy it for years to come.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Three people test positive in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 35

Stock image of woman wearing protective mask. Picture: Rick Findler/ PA

Coronavirus: Mutual Aid community groups set up across UK to help neighbours self-isolating

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Fourth person tests positive for Covid-19 in Islington

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Eleven people test positive for Covid-19 in Islington – as UK deaths rise to 55

Stock image of man on bus wearing protective mask amid coronavirus panic in UK. Picture: Victoria Jones

Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

A sparsely-filled carriage on an Underground train the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on people to stay away from pubs, clubs and theatres, work from home if possible and avoid all non-essential contacts and travel in order to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA/Martin Keene

Most Read

Coronavirus: Three people test positive in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 35

Stock image of woman wearing protective mask. Picture: Rick Findler/ PA

Coronavirus: Mutual Aid community groups set up across UK to help neighbours self-isolating

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Fourth person tests positive for Covid-19 in Islington

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Eleven people test positive for Covid-19 in Islington – as UK deaths rise to 55

Stock image of man on bus wearing protective mask amid coronavirus panic in UK. Picture: Victoria Jones

Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

A sparsely-filled carriage on an Underground train the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on people to stay away from pubs, clubs and theatres, work from home if possible and avoid all non-essential contacts and travel in order to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA/Martin Keene

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

A sparsely-filled carriage on an Underground train the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on people to stay away from pubs, clubs and theatres, work from home if possible and avoid all non-essential contacts and travel in order to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA/Martin Keene

Female foosball is created by Arsenal in partnership deal with Camden Town Brewery

Camden Town Brewery and Arsenal create female foosball table to encourage gender equality in pubs (Pic: Annabel Staff)

‘Financial carnage’: Islington businesses urge government to offer more support amid coronavirus pandemic

The Piebury Corner in Holloway Road

Life and work of award-winning Highbury author Andrea Levy celebrated with plaque at her childhood home

Family and friends of Andrea Levy with Bill Mayblin (centre), Andrea's husband. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Hampstead psychtherapist’s survival strategies for a crisis

Gael Lindenfield psychotherapist and author of How to Feel Good
Drive 24