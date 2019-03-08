Arsenal Women earn Champions League win in Florence

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women started their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 win away at ACF Fiorentina on Thursday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was a night that saw Leah Williamson make her 100th start for the club and Vivienne Miedema return to the starting line-up after missing Sunday's WSL win over West Ham United.

And the Gunners created the first chance on 13 minutes when Leonie Maier unleashed a powerful drive just over the crossbar from range.

It was the returning Miedema who grabbed the first goal after she took a superb first touch before staying composed to slot past Francesca Duarte in the Fiorentina goal on 17 minutes.

Arsenal were rarely threatened but midway through the first half Tatiana Bonetti hit the side-netting after skipping her way into the area.

Joe Montemurro saw his side double their advantage when Miedema flicked the ball on to captain Kim Little who hit a quick snapshot into the far corner of the net past the outstretched Duarte.

You may also want to watch:

And Little then had a strike ruled out for offside as the first period was nearing its conclusion when she got on the end of a pass from Beth Mead.

The second half began the way the first had ended with Arsenal on top and Miedema scored her second goal of the game as she took advantage of a calamitous back pass from Janni Arnth, who was making her first appearance against the Gunners since leaving the club last month.

Four minutes later it was 4-0 when Mead drove forward before clipping in a cross for Miedema who was beaten to the ball by Stephanie Breitner, before the ball fell kindly for Lisa Evans who has impressed in the opening two games to bullet home a volley at the back post.

Miedema was substituted with just over half-an-hour to go as Manchester United await the Gunners in a mouthwatering WSL clash on Monday night.

Danielle van de Donk then also had a goal ruled out for offside as the visitors had their Italian opponents camped in their own half.

Jordan Nobbs could also have added a late fifth when she headed wide a cross from Evans from close range.

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Maier, Beattie, Williamson, McCabe, Roord, Van De Donk, Little, Evans, Miedema, Mead.