Five Arsenal Women voted into Ultimate WSL XI

Arsenal's Leah Williamson (left) and Jordan Nobbs celebrate with the FA Women's Super League trophy PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal have had five players named in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League Ultimate XI.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema

Leah Williamson, Jordan Nobbs, Danielle Van De Donk, Vivianne Miedema and Kelly Smith have all been voted into the best Women’s Super League team of all time .

Fans were invited to vote for their team from Saturday until Monday on the Women’s Super League social media channels.

And Williamson, Nobbs, Van De Donk and Miedema were crucial members of Arsenal’s 2018-19 Women’s Super League title winning squad, while Smith is a Gunners legend and England’s top goalscorer ever.

Williamson, at just 23, has made over 100 starts for Arsenal and has been key for the Gunners since she made her debut in 2014 against Birmingham City in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal on the attack against Lewes (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal on the attack against Lewes (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

As for Nobbs, she made her debut in a Champions League game as a second-half substitute in a 3-1 win over ZFK Masinac and sored her first goal for the club in the home leg.

Nobbs won her first trophy in 2011 as she started in the 2-0 win over Bristol Academy in the FA Women’s Cup final at the Ricoh Arena and was a key figure in the inaugural WSL season as Arsenal won the title, playing 12 of the 14 games.

The England international scored in the 2013 FA Cup final as Arsenal beat Bristol Academy at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium and, despite suffering an ACL injury in the 2018-19 title-winning season, still played a crucial part and scored twice in a 5-0 win at Chelsea.

Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates after winning the SSE Women's FA Cup Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates after winning the SSE Women's FA Cup

Dutch international midfielder van de Donk signed in November 2015 and the move has proved to be a successful one as she has won the FA Women’s Cup, the Continental Cup and the Women’s Super League title.

During the title-winning season, van de Donk scored 11 goals and six assists and in 2019-20 she hit the net five more times and registered four assists.

Fellow countrywoman Miedema signed in 2017, scored her first goal against Everton and was influential in the biggest victory in WSL history on December 1 last year as she netted six times and grabbed four assists in Arsenal’s 11-1 thrashing of Bristol City.

The 23-year-old netted 16 goals in 14 games in 2019-20 after scoring 22 times in the WSL title-winning campaign the season before.

Smith is England’s record goalscorer with 46 goals and had three spells at Arsenal, netting 30 goals inside 34 games in the Quadruple season.

She added another 73 goals in 66 league games after rejoining Arsenal in 2005 after coming back from the United States and also scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Doncaster Rovers Belles in the FA Women’s Premier League Cup final and was player of the year in 2006 and 2007.

Smith helped Arsenal to 20 major trophies, including four league titles, three FA Cups, two Community Shields, one Premier League Cup and the Champions League.

Barclays FA Women’s Super League Ultimate XI: Karen Bardsley (GK), Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton, Millie Bright, Leah Williamson, Danielle Van De Donk, Jordan Nobbs, Karen Carney, Bethany England, Kelly Smith, Vivianne Miedema.