Five potential names to replace Emery after Arsenal sacking

Eddie Howe (left), Diego Simeone (centre) and Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Picture: PA Archant

Arsenal have sacked boss Unai Emery after the club's worst run of form in 27 years, ending is 18-month reign at the Emirates. Islington Gazette Arsenal reporter Dan Mountney takes a look at five options to replace the Spaniard.

The defensive option: Diego Simeone

For years, Arsenal have been crying out for a manager that will sort out their shaky defence. No man would be better at doing that than Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone.

The Argentine has built his side's success on a solid, regimented and organised defence, which is exactly what the Gunners need.

Having managed at the top level for eight years and played at it for 19, Simeone has all the nouse to be a success at the Emirates.

He also has the trophies to prove it, winning La Liga, the Copa Del Rey and the Europa League twice, while also taking Atleti to two Champions League finals.

Simeone would be difficult to prize away from the Spanish capital, but Arsenal must try their best to make it happen.

The attacking option: Erik ten Hag

The Ajax boss has made a real name for himself over the past 12 months and should certainly be on Arsenal's radar.

Winning the Eredivisie and reaching the Champions League final with a young, exciting, attacking side, the Dutchman has become a real rising star in the world of management.

Having learned under Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich and been given his first chance in management by Arsenal hero Marc Overmars at Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles, ten Hag has cleared impressed some big names.

His attractive, attacking style has earned him a lot of admirers, and Arsenal should act quickly if they want him, with plenty of potential suitors waiting in the wings.

The homegrown option: Eddie Howe

What Eddie Howe has done at Bournemouth is nothing short of incredible.

The Englishman guided the club from League Two to the Premier League in just six years across two spells before establishing the Cherries in the top flight on a limited budget.

Now rated as one of the best young English managers around, Howe has earned plaudits for his attacking style and his work to make Bournemouth a Premier League mainstay.

Yes, he may lack the experience at the very top level, but he has all the ingredients to be a success and should certainly be an option Arsenal consider as a long-term boss.

The left-field option: Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Now this one may come as a surprise, but it makes some sense.

Firstly, the Dutchman knows Arsenal well having been with the club between 2001 and 2003, winning the Premier League and FA Cup in north London.

Secondly, he has experience and success as a manager, spending four years as Feyenoord boss, guiding the Dutch giants to their first Eredivisie title in 18 years in 2016/17 and winning the KNVB Cup and Johan Cryuff Shield twice each.

Thirdly, while he may be currently at Manchester City learning from Guardiola after leaving Feyenoord this summer, he has expressed a desire to return to management soon.

Van Bronckhorst might seem like an outside the box candidate, but Arsenal could certainly do worse.

The under their nose option: Freddie Ljungberg

Ljungberg has been placed in caretaker charge while Arsenal search for Emery's replacement, giving him the perfect audition to take on the role full-time.

The Gunners legend has a lot of admirers at the club amongst both hierarchy and supporters alike, and will be keen to prove he can take on the role permanently.

Despite his inexperience, his knowledge of the club, squad and the way things are run on a day-to-day basis will massively boost his chances.

If he can get both performances and results during his temporary spell in the hot seat, there's every chance it could become permanent.