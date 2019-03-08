new

Five reasons why you must watch Arsenal Women

Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk celebrates scoring her team's third goal during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA PA Wire/PA Images

There might be no first-team action this weekend due to the international break, but Arsenal still have a massive game with the women's side taking on Chelsea at Kingsmeadow. Here's five reasons why you should go and watch them on Sunday and beyond.

They have one of the world's best strikers

In Vivianne Miedema, the Gunners have one of the top goalscorers in the women's game.

She netted a record 22 goals in the FA Women's Super League last season, while also picking up 10 assists in just 20 games.

Miedema also broke the Netherlands' goalscoring record at this summer's World Cup, and now has 65 international goals to her name - more than any Dutch player in the men's or women's game.

She's done all of this at just 23 years of age.

As well as being a brilliant finisher, her hold up play, ability to link the game and passing range set her above most other strikers in the world.

If you don't believe how good she is, you really need to see it for yourself.

A midfield stacked full of talent

Arsenal's midfield is absolutely jam packed with world-class players, and with manager Joe Montemurro giving them the freedom to get forward, they run riot in the WSL.

Last season, Kim Little (8), Jordan Nobbs (9) and Danielle van de Donk (11) all finished among the league's top 10 scorers, with the trio allowed to go forward at will.

Wide players Katie McCabe (8) and Beth Mead (12) were also in the top 10 for assists, with all those numbers adding up to an incredible 3.5 goals scored per game.

The midfield's mixture of fast-flowing and neat, intricate football is a joy to watch and will get you off your seat time and time again.

Further back, Leah Williamson and Lia Walti provide the perfect defensive shield and an important base for the Gunners to play out from, with their roles key in allowing the attacking freedom.

Add new summer signing Jill Roord to the mix and it's clear that the club have one of the best midfields in the game.

Defensive solidity

Conceding just 13 times in the WSL last season gave the Gunners the league's best defensive record, but the departures of goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and defenders Dominique Bloodworth and Janni Arnath looked to weaken that back line.

But, the additions of shot stopper Manuela Zinsberger, full-back Leonie Maier and central defender Jennifer Beattie this summer were shrewd bits of business.

So much so, that in six games across all competitions this season, they have kept five clean sheets and conceded just once.

That has also come while Joe Montemurro has been experimenting with the defence and key players have been out injured.

Louise Quinn and Tabea Kemme have both been missing, while Katie McCabe and Viktoria Schnaderbeck have been used in unfamiliar defensive roles.

If you want to see a team whose defending won't leave you heart in mouth, then you need to watch the Gunners.

An inspiring coach

A man with no top level playing experience and having managed only in Australia and Papa New Guinea, many would have been forgiven for writing off Joe Montemurro when he was appointed by Arsenal back in 2017.

A lifelong Gooner, the 50-year-old has gone on to lift the FA Women's League Cup and the WSL title since his appointment, while also getting the club back into the Women's Champions League.

While his trophies and achievements are impressive, the style of play he demands is even more so.

With the emphasis on attack, he's turned Arsenal into a must-watch side that can back up their style with results.

An engaging speaker who isn't afraid to say it how it is and a knowledgeable football man, coaches don't come much better than Montemurro.

Togetherness

The close knit bond in the Arsenal squad is clear to see, and you really get a sense that they are playing for each other when you watch them.

But, the most inspiring thing is the togetherness of everyone at the club, including the supporters.

After every home game at Meadow Park, they also walk around the pitch taking photos with fans and signing autographs. It really is a special bond.

They always give up time for reporters like myself and Art de Roche when we ambush them after the final whistle, something that many sports journalists will tell you doesn't always happen in football.

When you go to watch a game, that sanitised, at arms length feeling you often get with the men's game isn't there. When you watch Arsenal Women, you feel part of something bigger