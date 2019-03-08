Arsenal's Little is five-star for Scotland

Kim Little in action for Scotland (pic Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal Women's captain Kim Little had a night she will never forget as her five goals helped Scotland thump Cyprus 8-0 in their European Championships qualifier.

Little took her international goals tally to 59 in 137 games at Edinburgh's Easter Road as Scotland played their first match since featuring at the World Cup in the summer.

Arsenal club-mate Lisa Evans also featured for Scotland and claimed an assist inside the opening 10 minutes as her pinpoint cross picked out Claire Emslie to slot into the net unmarked.

Former Scotland striker Julie Fleeting heaped praise on Little after the match, saying "Little was absolutely tremendous. She was continuously going beyond the striker and making runs and that was evident in the five goals that she scored."

World Cup runners-up the Netherlands started their campaign with a 7-0 win over Estonia and there was more success for Gunners duo Jill Roord, Danielle Van De Donk and Vivianne Miedema.

Roord, who is in a rich vain of form, opened the scoring on 31 minutes in a game that also saw Dutch record goalscorer Miedema score twice.

Meanwhile, Leonie Maier was an unused substitute for Germany as they began their campaign with a thumping 10-0 win over Montenegro.

There will be more Arsenal players involved in qualification action again tomorrow (Tuesday) as the Netherlands host Turkey.

Louise Quinn and Katie McCabe will hope to play a part in the Republic of Ireland's match with Montenegro, while Katrine Veje and Viktoria Schnaderbeck's Austria prepare to take on North Macedonia.

Germany also take on Ukraine where Maier could get some minutes under her belt.