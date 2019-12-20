new

Five things we learned from Arteta's first presser as Arsenal boss

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to the media during a press conference at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Mikel Arteta spoke for the first time as Arsenal boss at the Emirates on Friday evening. From his ruthless attitude to Mesut Ozil's importance, here are five things we learned from his presser.

He wants energy

This season, Arsenal have been criticised for a lack of energy time and time again.

It's something that Arteta has seen first-hand and wants to change.

"The first thing is a little bit to change the energy," he said.

"Last week I was here with Manchester City and I was a little bit down after the game when I felt what was going on."

Whether that change can come about immediately remains to be seen, and there are doubts over whether he currently has the squad to do it.

Arteta's Arsenal project will, without doubt, be a long-term one and patience will be required, but the first impressions were good.

Ozil could be key

Having played with Mesut Ozil, Arteta knows just how good he can be and he's determined to get the best out of the German.

The Spaniard described Ozil as a 'massive player for this club', and he is keen to understand what makes him tick.

It could be argued that neither Arsene Wenger or Unai Emery truly got the best out of the World Cup winner, but Arteta hopes he can.

Considering Ozil's often-maligned attitude, the new Gunners boss has a tough task on his hands though.

He's not afriad to be ruthless

Arsenal's underperforming stars should certainly be worried because Arteta isn't here to make friends.

The Spaniard spoke time and time again about wanting a change of approach, energy and ethos, and he'll do it ruthlessly.

He wants everyone to buy into his ideas and he certainly gave the impression that if that doesn't happen, the offender will be gone.

It's safe to say the squad has been warned.

A love for The Arsenal

"I will burn every drop of blood for this football club to make it better."

That was one of many lines in which Arteta demonstrated his love for Arsenal, and this will be key to a successful reign at the Emirates.

Having someone who understands the traditions and heritage of the club was vital to the hierarchy as they searched for a new manager, and if Arteta's first presser is anything to go by, they've found what they were looking for.

Reaching out to the fans

Arteta spoke about everyone buying into his ideas, and the fans were included in that.

"We need the fans. We need to engage them, we need to be able to transmit with our behaviours, our intentions, what we want to bring to this football club," he said.

"I think that's the only way, where we give them a little bit, they give us a little bit, and suddenly we feel that connection, because when you plug these two things together, it is so powerful."

Getting behind an Arsenal man will make things easier for fans, and Arteta's plea certainly won't fall on deaf ears.