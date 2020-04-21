Australian Foord ‘so excited’ to join Arsenal

Caitlin Foord has revealed how excited she was to sign for Arsenal Women earlier this year.

Australian striker Foord joined in January and netted on her debut in an FA Cup win over Lewes.

Speaking to the FFA podcast, she said: “When I came into the team, it was almost an easier transition for me in the sense that I was obviously excited to get here.

“It seemed like they were just excited to have another player as well.”

The Gunners were down to a squad of 13 fit players when Foord arrived in North London and, having also played in her native Australia and the USA, she compared it to the first day at school.

“I guess it was kind of like the first day of school when you’re trying to learn how things go,” she said of her first experience at training at London Colney, before revealing her first mistake.

“My first mistake on the pitch was wearing normal moulded boots! It was obviously wet and slippery and I was slipping all over the place to be honest. It was almost just trying to stay on my feet the whole session because it was so different.”

Foord, with over 77 caps for her country, opened her Arsenal account on her first outing and said: It was nice that my first game was kind of an easier one. It was actually an FA Cup game against a team from the division below.

“The girls were saying this would be a nice transition one for you, just get another hat-trick. I happened to score a goal and actually had a couple of opportunities in the first half as well.”

The forward also praised manager Joe Montemurro and admitted he helped her make the decision to move to the Women’s Super League.

“I was just kind of curious to see what opportunities would occur and luckily, Arsenal showed interest,” she said.

“Obviously, Joe [Montemurro] being an ex-coach in Australia helped as well. It felt like the right time and I was ready for it.”

Foord was also asked about the last-gasp Continental Cup final loss to Chelsea, the last time Arsenal played as she started the showpiece at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

She added: “We played well and I think it brought back some confidence into the team as well.

“With all the injuries we’d had and to play the style that we were looking to play again, I think that was the biggest positive coming out of that game.”

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Chelsea after a Bethany England double, but Foord did impress the Arsenal faithful with her constant running in only her second game.

And she is hoping the move will benefit her in the future, adding: “I just want to keep challenging myself to get better and I just feel like there is more to come. I feel like I have so much more to achieve.

“Being in a culture like this, with the players around me, I think that can hopefully help me develop and transform that into the national team, and in the long run help the team be successful.”

At only 25, Foord has so much experience already and became the youngest Australian to play at a Women’s World Cup in 2011 at just 16 years old.

One thing is for sure under the reign of Montemurro, with her array of skill and confidence Arsenal fans are certainly going to enjoy Foord’s involvement with the club.