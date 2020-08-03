Search

Former Arsenal defender joins Fiorentina

PUBLISHED: 12:50 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 03 August 2020

Josh Bunting

Louise Quinn during her time with Arsenal Women (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Louise Quinn during her time with Arsenal Women (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Former Arsenal defender Louise Quinn has signed for Italian side Fiorentina after leaving the north London club.

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Gunners from Notts County in 2017 and helped them win the Continental Cup in 2018 and Women’s Super League title in 2019.

Quinn made a total of 76 appearances and scored seven goals for the club, including the winner in the 2018 FA Cup semi-final against Everton.

During the WSL title-winning season, Quinn played 19 of the 20 league games and had the second best pass accuracy from any outfield player who had played 90 minutes.

However, due to the signing of Jennifer Beattie, she found game time hard to come by in 2019/20 and played just six games, starting just three.

Quinn was announced by the Serie A side on Wednesday afternoon as she embarks on a new journey and will play in the heart of the Viola defence alongside fellow former Gunner Janni Arnth, who joined the club last summer.

In a short video message to the Fiorentina fans Quinn said: “I’m very happy to be here, can’t wait to be on the pitch, Forza Viola.”

Arsenal played Fiorentina in the Champions League in September, defeating them 6-0 on aggregate after winning 4-0 in Florence and 2-0 at Meadow Park.

Meanwhile, Quinn and Arsenal’s Katie McCabe have been nominated for the Republic of Ireland senior women’s player of the year award.

