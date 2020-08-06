Former Arsenal defender Louise Quinn named Republic of Ireland Player of the Year

Former Arsenal defender Louise Quinn has been named the Republic of Ireland senior women’s player of the year.

It’s the second time that the 79-times capped defender has won the award, edging out Arsenal’s Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan in the vote.

“It’s just incredible,” the defender told FAI TV. “I’m really, really surprised to get that. I think we’ve had such an incredible year with such changes and the players coming up and stepping up to the plate, so to get the award is something truly special.”

“Just to wear the jersey is something that I love to do every time that we get to step onto that pitch. I’m extremely proud of it.

“Then there is the likes of Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan, I’m their biggest fan so for them not to win is a travesty as well. But I’m thrilled, even though it’s always a team effort.”

Quinn recently made a move to Fiorentina after her contract at Arsenal expired.

The defender made a total of 76 appearances and scored seven goals for the Gunners, including the winner in the 2018 FA Cup semi-final against Everton.

During the WSL title-winning season, Quinn played 19 of the 20 league games and had the second best pass accuracy from any outfield player who had played 90 minutes.

She added on her move to Florence: “The team have been really, really welcoming, it’s such an open club and they have big aspirations.

“They were the first club to try and go professional in Italy, knowing that they have those goals, it was spot on for me to come here then.”

Under the management of Vera Pauw, the Republic of Ireland are unbeaten in qualifying for the 2021 Women’s European Championships. They currently sit top of Group I, one point ahead of Germany with three games to play.

Ireland’s three remaining games are home and away to Germany and away to Ukraine.

“This squad is prepared to do whatever it takes to get to our Euros,” she added.

“Vera coming in has really steadied the ship. We have a really good understanding of each other, she’s taken on the qualities that we have and has simplified it and laid it out straight, and is making the international game easier for us.

“The experience she has with international teams is incredible so she knows what way to approach things. We have full trust in her with what she is doing with us and having Eileen (Gleeson, Assistant Coach) there as well to back her up is brilliant, and Jan Willem (van Ede, Goalkeeping Coach).

“We know that there is still massive room for improvement. In games, we’re definitely creating more chances but now is the time to start putting them away quicker. It’s now about being clinical with those really good chances that we are creating.

“It’s just building on that and tidying things up defensively. We had a really good game against Ukraine and yes Germany is daunting but we have to take it in our stride. We’ve put ourselves in the best position and it feels great, so we want to keep that feeling going.”