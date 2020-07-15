Former Arsenal Women duo join Reading

Alex Scott, Emma Mitchell, Danielle Carter, Jordan Nobbs, Fara Williams and Josephine Henning celebrate after Arsenal's FA Cup win over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in 2016 (pic Nick Potts/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Former Arsenal Women Danielle Carter and Emma Mitchell have signed for Reading.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carter joined the Gunners from the Leyton Orient Centre of Excellence in 2009 and went on to make 184 appearances for the club, scoring 60 goals.

She helped Arsenal win five Continental Cups and four FA Cups – scoring the winner in the 2016 final against Chelsea – as well as three Women’s Super League titles and one FA Premier League trophy.

Carter scored the only goal at Wembley to earn the Gunners the FA Women’s Cup at Chelsea’s expense in 2016 but long-term injury meant she wasn’t available for selection by Phil Neville when England flew to France for last summer’s Women’s World Cup.

And injury hindered her career progression again this past season, although Carter also made a significant impact off the field and was awarded the PFA Community Champion Award in 2019 to mark her inspiring work supporting Arsenal in the Community.

Royals manager Kelly Chambers told the club website: “I am extremely excited to bring Dan to the club. I have watched her career for many years and have always loved the way she plays.

“She is an exciting, explosive player who is definitely one to get the fans on their feet.

You may also want to watch:

“Dan is a great addition to the team and also a great person to have in the group. I cannot wait to work with her and get her back to what she does best, which can be world class.”

On signing for the Royals, Carter added: “I’m happy to announce that my new chapter will be with Reading Women, I’m grateful for this opportunity and I will give my all for the club and the fans. This is just the beginning, I’m ready, let’s go.”

Scottish international Mitchell has also signed for Reading, having joined the Gunners from German side SGS Essen in 2013,

Mitchell played in an FA Women’s Cup Final win over Everton in 2014, lifted WSL Cups either side of that Wembley triumph and was back to beat Chelsea in the 2016 FA Women’s Cup.

Despite having a year left on her contract, Mitchell was seeking regular game time and felt she needed to move on from Arsenal, having spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at north London rivals Tottenham.

“Emma is a great addition to the squad and is someone who knows what it takes to win and be successful,” added Kelly Chambers.

“Personality and character is something I look for in players and Emma’s will definitely add to and fit with the group I have already.

“I am extremely excited to work with Emma, not only because of her ability but she is a very honest, hard working player who will add that competitive edge to everything we do.”

Mitchell made 119 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, netting eight goals.