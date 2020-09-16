Former Arsenal legend Alex Scott believes the WSL is the best league in the world

(L-R) Arsenal's Alex Scott, Emma Mitchell, Danielle Carter, Jordan Nobbs, Fara Williams and Josephine Henning celebrate with the trophy after winning the SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal legend Alex Scott says the Women’s Super League is the best league in the world following the summer transfer business.

Arsenal Ladies' Alex Scott (left) and Chelsea Ladies' Ana Borges battle for the ball during the SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Arsenal Ladies' Alex Scott (left) and Chelsea Ladies' Ana Borges battle for the ball during the SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London.

Arsenal have brought in arguably the best left-back in the world in Steph Catley, USA World Cup winners Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis, Tobin Heath and Christen Press have joined Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Manchester United respectively.

City have also snapped up English International stars Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood while Chelsea brought in superstar Pernille Harder for a Women’s transfer record fee from Wolfsburg.

Scott was speaking at the launch of the FA’s new partnership with Vitality, which will see the health and life insurance company sponsor the FA Cup for the next three years.

The competition will be known as the Vitality Women’s FA Cup from the quarter-finals of the 2019-20 tournament, which are due to be played later this month, until July 2023.

“When the WSL started back in 2011 it always had the ambition to grow into the best league in the world and that’s what we are seeing now with the World Cup winners coming over.

“We’ve got European championship winners and medalists, we’ve got our home grown stars like Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood coming back from Lyon to Manchester City that’s what you want.

“As a top player, you want to be playing, week in week out, against and with the best players. I just think it shows the development of the league and everything the FA have done to make sure the women’s game over here has developed, we can say hand on heart we are the best league because we really are. All the best players want to be here, once they are here and see every team they will want to stay.

“When they see how professional we are trying to be in terms of broadcasting, the spotlight being on the women’s game and the partnerships we are forming with companies like Vitality.”

“The whole development of the game we are not just talking about it on the field, it’s what is happening off the field. It’s such an exciting thing to be part of right now.”

Kelly Simmons the FA’s director of the women’s professional game described the investment as significant, without going into specific financial details.

Given the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic and current fan restrictions she believes the deal illustrates the growing power of women’s football.