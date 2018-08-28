New

Alexis Sanchez bet Manchester United team-mates Jose Mourinho would be sacked from Old Trafford hotseat as former Arsenal attacker wins ‘£20k’

Alexis Sanchez in Arsenal colours before his move to Manchester United. PA PA Wire/PA Images

Former Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez has reportedly won a £20,000 bet with Manchester United teammate Marcos Rojo over the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

The out-of-form Chilean made a bet Mourinho would be sacked before the end of the season.

A message sent in a group chat made by United players reportedly revealed that Sanchez said: “I told you so!! Patience is all it takes. Rojo you owe me £20k” according to the Sun.

The 30-year-old on £505,000 a week has scored just one goal in 12 appearances this season, and was said to be one of a number of players not to be happy playing under Mourinho.

Mourinho said after his dismissal he would not comment on his relationships with any of the players at the club, following reports of a poor relationship with Paul Pogba.

“Each time a chapter is closed, I show my deepest respect by not making any comments about my former colleague.”

Sanchez is yet to show his worth in Manchester, and will be hoping that a change in manager can trigger the form of his time at Arsenal