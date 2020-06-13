Search

Advanced search

Former Arsenal star Ludlow hopeful for future of women’s game

PUBLISHED: 16:30 13 June 2020

Josh Bunting

Jayne Ludlow celebrates winning the Women's FA Cup with Arsenal during her playing career

Jayne Ludlow celebrates winning the Women's FA Cup with Arsenal during her playing career

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Arsenal Women’s star and current Wales manager Jayne Ludlow believes the coronavirus pandemic will not halt the growth of the women’s game.

Speaking to BBC Sport Ludlow said clubs will have to “tighten their belts” in future, but is hopeful women’s football will regain its momentum.

“For me the women’s game still has lots of growing to do on and off the pitch,” she said.

“The bigger picture is changing. There is more interest in the game. It is becoming more of the environment I would have hoped for when I was a young player.”

Ludlow won nine League titles and a UEFA Champions League with Arsenal and believes the game will be strong enough to recover because its roots are now much stronger and attitudes have altered.

“It is the norm now for females to play the game, you don’t have to put up with the prejudices. That is the game-changer,” she added.

You may also want to watch:

“People talk about the media, the structural and sponsorship aspects which go with it.

“But for me the game-changer long term is that there are more young kids playing because their families are happy for them to play.

“They are not stopped from playing, so the number of players in the next few years will keep rising. That whole mindset of people thinking certain sports are for certain genders is becoming irrelevant.”

Ludlow is convinced supporters will return to watch women’s football when they are allowed back in stadiums and went on to add: “I don’t think we will ever get to the point where the finances are similar in regard to the top level of the Premier League and the female leagues. That is not going to happen.

“I think clubs are just going to have to tighten their belts a bit in the short term. I hope that won’t have too much of a knock-on effect to all the other drivers behind the game now.

“I think there are lots of good people in high-level positions in the game that will still want to ensure it carries on growing.”

Ludlow’s Wales side are due to be back in action on September 22 as they play Norway away in a rearranged Euro qualifier match.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man stabbed in back during alleged Goswell Road phone robbery

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Man rushed to major trauma centre after fall at Holloway Road building site

Stock image of ambulance. Picture: Steve Parsons/ PA

Man who admitted attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in Hampstead has sentence reduced on appeal

Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Ashley Smith, the armed attacker who attempted to rob two Arsenal footballers of luxury watches worth £200,000, who has had his sentence cut on appeal. Picture: PA/Met Police

Islington’s first low-traffic neighbourhood will be in St Peter’s ward

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

‘Interim-gate’: Islington Council criticised for paying agency workers up to £900 per day

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Most Read

Man stabbed in back during alleged Goswell Road phone robbery

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Man rushed to major trauma centre after fall at Holloway Road building site

Stock image of ambulance. Picture: Steve Parsons/ PA

Man who admitted attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in Hampstead has sentence reduced on appeal

Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Ashley Smith, the armed attacker who attempted to rob two Arsenal footballers of luxury watches worth £200,000, who has had his sentence cut on appeal. Picture: PA/Met Police

Islington’s first low-traffic neighbourhood will be in St Peter’s ward

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

‘Interim-gate’: Islington Council criticised for paying agency workers up to £900 per day

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Former Arsenal star Ludlow hopeful for future of women’s game

Jayne Ludlow celebrates winning the Women's FA Cup with Arsenal during her playing career

Rugby: Player strike ‘would be foolhardy’ says Lord Myners

A Premiership Rugby match ball

Coronavirus: Pakistan tour ‘not linked to return visit’

Pakistan's Misbah ul Haq

Dubious decisions from bizarre Olympic boxing events down the years

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Gazette letters: Decarbonisation, housing, Cllr Ward, BAME Covid report and Brexit

Hay making at Woodberry Wetlands. Picture: NICOLA BAIRD
Drive 24