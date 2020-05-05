Search

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour and John Barnes to host pub quiz

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 May 2020

Arsenal's Ray Parlour celebrates scoring against Valencia, during their UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg football match at Highbury, in London. Picture: Tom Hevezi/PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal's Ray Parlour celebrates scoring against Valencia, during their UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg football match at Highbury, in London. Picture: Tom Hevezi/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Choruses may have had to change to “We’re staying home,” but England fans’ bank holiday plans just got 110% better.

This Friday, Bud Light, the official beer of the England Senior Men’s Football Team, will be hosting the country’s biggest pub quiz - imaginatively named Bud Light’s England Pub Quiz - to bring the nation some much-needed entertainment while at home.

Officially the official England football quiz, it will be hosted live on YouTube and Facebook by legends John Barnes and the Romford Pelé himself, Ray Parlour.

It will feature guest appearances from Three Lions past and present, such as current England team players Jordan Pickford and Harry Maguire, 4 rounds of mind-melting England trivia, and jaw-droppingly brilliant prizes - including the chance to host a post-lockdown quiz of your own, with an England legend as your wingman.

Build up to the quiz kicks off today with the launch of a video featuring Barnes taking to Zoom to attempt to compile questions with the help - or hindrance - of Parlour, plus Jordan Pickford and Harry Maguire.

To take part, fans confident of their one-cap wonders, record goal scorers and England song chart positions, simply need to head to the Bud Light UK’s YouTube or Facebook channels just before quiz o’clock: 8pm on Friday, May, 8.

The first 10,000 visitors will win a place in the quiz, with a two-screen set up recommended to take part (such as a laptop and smartphone), although anyone can stream and be a spectator.

More information can be found at budlightpubquiz.co.uk, where fans can also register for reminders. Fans can also follow the conversation on social media using #StayHomePubQuiz.

