Former Arsenal keeper secures Madrid move

PUBLISHED: 11:26 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 03 July 2020

Josh Bunting

Atletico Madrid have announced the signing of Pauline Peyraud-Magnin on a two-year contract from Arsenal.

Peyraud-Magnin’s deal in north London expired last month, after limited game time during the 2019-20 season.

The Frenchwoman only featured three times for the Gunners during the shortented campaign, playing 270 minutes in total before the competition ended with immediate effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Atletico Madrid are still in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and will face FC Barcelona in the quarter-final next month, however Peyraud-Magnin will not be eligible for it.

Peyraud-Magnin replaced European goalkeeper of the year Sari Van Veenedaal in the starting line-up during Arsenal’s WSL title-winning season of 2018-19, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

During her time at the Gunners she became the only Frenchwoman to win the Women’s Super League title.

On signing for the Spanish giant’s she said: “I am proud to belong to one of the best teams in Europe, which has a very important history in both the men’s and women’s football.

“I want to be part of the future of this club and contribute my experience, work and professionalism. I am a very hard-working player, with a lot of motivation and who wants to improve day by day.

“I am proud and I can’t wait to play with my new colors. I would give everything for this club and for supporting it! See you soon on the soccer fields.”

It leaves Arsenal with Manuela Zinsberger and Fran Stenson as goalkeeping options but there is another keeper on their way into the club.

