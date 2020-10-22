Four Arsenal stars named in WSL team of the week

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord (right) battles for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Anna Filbey before scoring her side's third goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Four Arsenal players have been named in the Women’s Super League team of the week after impressing in Sunday’s 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean (right) and Arsenal's Leah Williamson battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean (right) and Arsenal's Leah Williamson battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Leah Williamson, Katie McCabe, Caitlin Foord and the record breaking Vivianne Miedema have been selected in the team following a superb derby day victory.

The team was selected by former Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain who was a guest on the Women’s football show.

Miedema scored her 52nd WSL goal in her 50th game as she overtook Nikita Parris at the top of the all time goalscoring list doing so in 60 games fewer than the former Manchester City star.

Miedema also became the first player in WSL history to score two first-half hat-tricks as she netted her first against Bristol City last December in an 11-1 victory at Meadow Park.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Anna Filbey battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Anna Filbey battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Foord has started the season in sensational form as she has five assists and five goals in all competitions for the club so far in 2020-21.

Foord has turned out to be a crucial part in the Arsenal machine that has resulted in the Gunners being top of the league after winning all five matches to date.

On Sunday Foord netted two goals against Karen Hills and Juan Amoros side and claimed an assist for Miedema’s hat-trick goal unselfishly playing the ball across the face of goal for the Netherlands international to slot into the empty net.

Republic of Ireland International McCabe opened the scoring from a free-kick from a tight angle that sailed across Rebecca Spencer and into the back of the Spurs net.

McCabe is another player who has started the season in top form as In four matches she has scored once and registered five assists for Joe Montemurro’s side.

Leah Williamson also claimed an assist on Sunday as she played a superb ball over the top of the Tottenham Hotspur defence into the path of Foord and the Australian international slotted into the net to make it 3-0.

Williamson has played in all five matches this season and has registered two assists and scored once in the 9-1 victory over West Ham United.

The England International completed 108 passes in the game against Spurs and overall this season has played 334 passes showing she is heavily involved in the Gunners build up play from the back.

Team of the week: Grace Moloney (Reading), Deanna Cooper (Reading), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Rachel Corsie (Birmingham City), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (Brighton & Hove Albion), Samantha Mewis (Manchester City), Natasha Harding (Reading), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Caitlin Foord (Arsenal), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal).