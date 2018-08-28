Search

Premier League 2 Arsenal U23 5-1 Manchester City U23: PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 20:49 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:49 14 January 2019

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka. PA

Freddie Ljungberg’s Arsenal U23s hosted Manchester City U23s at Meadow Park in Premier League 2 on Monday evening. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal

Deyan Iliev: 7 - Excellent save early on but even then Arsenal were 2-0 ahead

Jordi Osei-Tutu: 7- Showed a willingness to supplement colleagues further up the field while showing defensive discipline

Ben Sheaf: 7.5 – Dovetailed well with Mavropanos in the heart of defence. A cultured defender with a big future in the game

Dinos Mavropanos: 7 – Great to see the Greek giant back in action for the Gunners after a gap of 163 days. Lacking match fitness of course but refreshing to see him return

Julio Pleguezuelo: 6.5 – Not as influential as he would have liked but wasn’t for lack of endeavour

Charlie Gilmour: 7 – Put in a shift

Joe Willock: 7 - Scored and was a danger all evening. The question is whether his talent can be furthered with a loan spell this January

Robbie Burton: 7 - Calmly slotted home his early penalty which was indicative of his excellent temperament

Xavier Amaechi: 7 - Deserved his second half goal with a powerful powerful performance

Eddie Nketiah: 7 - Lively throughout even if he was slightly below his usual standards. Great skill to set up Amaechi’s goal

Bukayo Saka: 8 - Had to believe this lad is still only 17-years-old. Man of the match with his two goals in a bustling performance and rightly earned the crowd’s acclaim

Substitutes:

Danny Ballard (on for Mavropanos) 6.5

Dominic Thompson: (on for Saka) 6.5

Folain Balogun: (on for Amaechi) 6.5

Manchester City:

Curtis Anderson: 6

Jeremie Frimpong: 5

Eric Garcia: 5

Philippe Sandler: 5

Nat Ogbeta: 5

Claudio Gomes: 5

Benjamin Garre: 4

Taylor Richards: 4

Luke Bolton: 5

Felix Nmecha: 4

Jayden Braaf: 5.5

