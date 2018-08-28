Premier League 2 Arsenal U23 5-1 Manchester City U23: PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 20:49 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:49 14 January 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
Freddie Ljungberg’s Arsenal U23s hosted Manchester City U23s at Meadow Park in Premier League 2 on Monday evening. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS
Arsenal
Deyan Iliev: 7 - Excellent save early on but even then Arsenal were 2-0 ahead
Jordi Osei-Tutu: 7- Showed a willingness to supplement colleagues further up the field while showing defensive discipline
Ben Sheaf: 7.5 – Dovetailed well with Mavropanos in the heart of defence. A cultured defender with a big future in the game
Dinos Mavropanos: 7 – Great to see the Greek giant back in action for the Gunners after a gap of 163 days. Lacking match fitness of course but refreshing to see him return
Julio Pleguezuelo: 6.5 – Not as influential as he would have liked but wasn’t for lack of endeavour
Charlie Gilmour: 7 – Put in a shift
Joe Willock: 7 - Scored and was a danger all evening. The question is whether his talent can be furthered with a loan spell this January
Robbie Burton: 7 - Calmly slotted home his early penalty which was indicative of his excellent temperament
Xavier Amaechi: 7 - Deserved his second half goal with a powerful powerful performance
Eddie Nketiah: 7 - Lively throughout even if he was slightly below his usual standards. Great skill to set up Amaechi’s goal
Bukayo Saka: 8 - Had to believe this lad is still only 17-years-old. Man of the match with his two goals in a bustling performance and rightly earned the crowd’s acclaim
Substitutes:
Danny Ballard (on for Mavropanos) 6.5
Dominic Thompson: (on for Saka) 6.5
Folain Balogun: (on for Amaechi) 6.5
Manchester City:
Curtis Anderson: 6
Jeremie Frimpong: 5
Eric Garcia: 5
Philippe Sandler: 5
Nat Ogbeta: 5
Claudio Gomes: 5
Benjamin Garre: 4
Taylor Richards: 4
Luke Bolton: 5
Felix Nmecha: 4
Jayden Braaf: 5.5
Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29