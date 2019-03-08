Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

George Graham reveals sadness over being last Arsenal boss to win a European trophy

PUBLISHED: 18:39 05 June 2019

Arsenal manager George Graham celebrates, after the team paraded the European Cup Winner's Cup through North London. Picture: Adam Butler/PA

Arsenal manager George Graham celebrates, after the team paraded the European Cup Winner's Cup through North London. Picture: Adam Butler/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Arsenal boss George Graham is 'sad' over being the club's last manager to lift a European trophy, as their 25-year wait goes on following last Wednesday's Europa League final defeat.

Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney speaks to former Arsenal player and manager George Graham at the Celebrity Golf day for Willow Charity held at Brocket Hall. Picture: DANNY LOOIslington Gazette's Dan Mountney speaks to former Arsenal player and manager George Graham at the Celebrity Golf day for Willow Charity held at Brocket Hall. Picture: DANNY LOO

Graham led Arsenal to success in the 1994 Cup Winners' Cup, beating Parma 1-0 in the final, and the club have not lifted a European trophy since, with Unai Emery's side failing to end the drought last week when they lost 4-1 to Chelsea in Baku.

The record is not one that Graham is proud of though, as he revealed his sadness over not seeing Arsene Wenger win a European trophy.

"I don't feel elated, I feel sad." he said.

"I feel sad because I think under Arsene they were one of the best teams in Europe, one of the top three in Europe.

Arsenal manager George Graham celebrates with captain Tony Adams (left) and goal scorer Alan Smith (right), after the team paraded the European Cup Winner's Cup through North LondonArsenal manager George Graham celebrates with captain Tony Adams (left) and goal scorer Alan Smith (right), after the team paraded the European Cup Winner's Cup through North London

You may also want to watch:

"It's sad that a great club of Arsenal's stature never picked up the top prize, the Champions League when they lost against Barcelona.

"I think Arsene was at the top of his game and so were the players, so it's sad they never picked up that trophy."

The Scot also said he was expecting better against Chelsea in the Europa League final, adding: "I was a little bit disappointed. I thought they'd do well.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery looks dejected as he walks past the trophy after the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Adam Davy/PAArsenal manager Unai Emery looks dejected as he walks past the trophy after the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

"They've got goals in the team and they've proved that this year the way they've scored goals, but they've also conceded.

"I was a bit surprised that the double centre forwards never really got into the game.

"Apart from the first 20 minutes it was a very poor performance. They started well but then really faded and defended very, very poorly."

Most Read

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in hospital after knife wound to leg

A police car and cordon in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Holloway Road collision: Two cars crash near Hornsey Road junction

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

‘Dangerous sexual predator’ jailed after stalking woman from Seven Sisters Road McDonald’s then launching terrifying attack

Dean Burke was sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court this week for sexual assault. Picture: Supplied

Holloway Prison: Visitors’ centre set to become homeless shelter as Peabody launches public consultation over future of former jail

The Holloway Prison site from a neighbouring rooftop. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Scandal’ of the unfinished £3m Northern line extension from Finsbury Park

Author and transport historian Jim Blake called the abandoned Northern line a scandal in his 1993 book, Northern Wastes. He is pictured at part of the proposed extension in Crouch Hill, now part of Parkland Walk. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Most Read

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in hospital after knife wound to leg

A police car and cordon in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Holloway Road collision: Two cars crash near Hornsey Road junction

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

‘Dangerous sexual predator’ jailed after stalking woman from Seven Sisters Road McDonald’s then launching terrifying attack

Dean Burke was sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court this week for sexual assault. Picture: Supplied

Holloway Prison: Visitors’ centre set to become homeless shelter as Peabody launches public consultation over future of former jail

The Holloway Prison site from a neighbouring rooftop. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Scandal’ of the unfinished £3m Northern line extension from Finsbury Park

Author and transport historian Jim Blake called the abandoned Northern line a scandal in his 1993 book, Northern Wastes. He is pictured at part of the proposed extension in Crouch Hill, now part of Parkland Walk. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Latest from the Islington Gazette

George Graham reveals sadness over being last Arsenal boss to win a European trophy

Arsenal manager George Graham celebrates, after the team paraded the European Cup Winner's Cup through North London. Picture: Adam Butler/PA

Cricket: Middlesex suffer innings defeat against Sussex

Dawid Malan in batting action for Middlesex (pic: John Walton/PA)

Arsenal keep or sell: Have your say on who should stay and who should go this summer

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (centre obscured) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Victoria James/PA

Rivals Brentham halt Crouch End’s winning run

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Islington pair enjoy more title success

Islington's Masood Abdullah (left) and Jem Campbell (pic: Islington BC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists