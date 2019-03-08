new

George Graham reveals sadness over being last Arsenal boss to win a European trophy

Arsenal manager George Graham celebrates, after the team paraded the European Cup Winner's Cup through North London. Picture: Adam Butler/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Former Arsenal boss George Graham is 'sad' over being the club's last manager to lift a European trophy, as their 25-year wait goes on following last Wednesday's Europa League final defeat.

Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney speaks to former Arsenal player and manager George Graham at the Celebrity Golf day for Willow Charity held at Brocket Hall. Picture: DANNY LOO Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney speaks to former Arsenal player and manager George Graham at the Celebrity Golf day for Willow Charity held at Brocket Hall. Picture: DANNY LOO

Graham led Arsenal to success in the 1994 Cup Winners' Cup, beating Parma 1-0 in the final, and the club have not lifted a European trophy since, with Unai Emery's side failing to end the drought last week when they lost 4-1 to Chelsea in Baku.

The record is not one that Graham is proud of though, as he revealed his sadness over not seeing Arsene Wenger win a European trophy.

"I don't feel elated, I feel sad." he said.

"I feel sad because I think under Arsene they were one of the best teams in Europe, one of the top three in Europe.

Arsenal manager George Graham celebrates with captain Tony Adams (left) and goal scorer Alan Smith (right), after the team paraded the European Cup Winner's Cup through North London Arsenal manager George Graham celebrates with captain Tony Adams (left) and goal scorer Alan Smith (right), after the team paraded the European Cup Winner's Cup through North London

"It's sad that a great club of Arsenal's stature never picked up the top prize, the Champions League when they lost against Barcelona.

"I think Arsene was at the top of his game and so were the players, so it's sad they never picked up that trophy."

The Scot also said he was expecting better against Chelsea in the Europa League final, adding: "I was a little bit disappointed. I thought they'd do well.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery looks dejected as he walks past the trophy after the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Arsenal manager Unai Emery looks dejected as he walks past the trophy after the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

"They've got goals in the team and they've proved that this year the way they've scored goals, but they've also conceded.

"I was a bit surprised that the double centre forwards never really got into the game.

"Apart from the first 20 minutes it was a very poor performance. They started well but then really faded and defended very, very poorly."