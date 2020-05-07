Search

Advanced search

Glorious May day outings of past are Double reason to celebrate for all Arsenal supporters

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 May 2020

Arsenal captain Frank McLintock, George Graham and Charlie George with the FA Cup after beating Liverpool 2-1 in the 1971 final at Wembley Stadium

Arsenal captain Frank McLintock, George Graham and Charlie George with the FA Cup after beating Liverpool 2-1 in the 1971 final at Wembley Stadium

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal supporters have double reason to celebrate on the anniversaries of two of their memorable FA Cup Final successes this week.

Arsenal's Ray Parlour (left) and Fredrik Ljungberg celebrate with the FA Cup after netting in the 2-0 win against Chelsea in the 2002 finalArsenal's Ray Parlour (left) and Fredrik Ljungberg celebrate with the FA Cup after netting in the 2-0 win against Chelsea in the 2002 final

The first of them allowed Bertie Mee’s Gunners to complete the first Double in the club’s history, following a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in 1971.

The other saw Arsene Wenger’s men see off London rivals Chelsea 2-0 in Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium in 2002 – as Wembley was rebuilt – before completing a second Double under the Frenchman and third of all time.

Having ended their 17-year wait for silverware by claiming the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1970, Arsenal went on to be crowned league champions 12 months later ahead of Leeds United, clinching the title with a 1-0 win over fierce rivals Tottenham at White Hart Lane on a Monday night.

The following weekend – on May 8, 1971 – they met Liverpool under the Twin Towers, having knocked out Yeovil Town, Portsmouth, Manchester City, Leicester City and Stoke City, with three ties needing replays, en route to the final.

Arsenal captain Tony Adams and Patrick Vieira lift the FA Cup as teammates Edu, left, and keeper David Seaman celebrate their 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the 2002 Final at the Millennium Stadium in CardiffArsenal captain Tony Adams and Patrick Vieira lift the FA Cup as teammates Edu, left, and keeper David Seaman celebrate their 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the 2002 Final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff

Neither side was able to break the deadlock in normal time on a hot, sunny day in north London, although George Graham headed against the crossbar with 12 minutes left.

And Arsenal then fell behind just two minutes into the extra period when Steve Heighway beat Bob Wilson at his near post.

That was soon forgotten as Eddie Kelly scrambled an equaliser to become the first substitute to score in FA Cup final history, with Graham also claiming a touch to deceive Ray Clemence.

And Charlie George fired home the winner from 20 yards with eight minutes remaining to cap an historic 64-game season for the Gunners.

Fast forward 31 years and they were at it again, only this time they were making history across the border in Wales.

Graham had led the club to two league titles (1989, 1991), the League Cup (1987), an FA Cup and League Cup double (1993) and the European Cup Winners’ Cup (1994), before Wenger began his reign with the Double in 1997/98.

You may also want to watch:

They reached the 2002 FA Cup final by beating Watford, holders Liverpool – who had come from behind to beat the Gunners in stoppage time in the 2001 final – Gillingham, Newcastle (in a replay) and Middlesbrough and met Chelsea on May 4.

After taking time to find their rhythm in the first half they saw Lauren head just over from Sylvain Wiltord’s cross as the scoreline remained blank at the break.

David Seaman denied Eidur Gudjohnsen before the hour as Chelsea enjoyed their best spell of the match beforeArsenal got their noses in front on 70 minutes.

After Tony Adams had cleared, Wiltord played a reverse pass to Ray Parlour in plenty of space in midfield and, as the Chelsea defenders backed off, the England international took aim from 25 yards and saw his shot curled over the diving Carlo Cudicini and find the top right corner of the net.

Arsenal made sure of success on 80 minutes when Ljungberg produced a forward run, evading the challenge of John Terry – who had started on the bench before replacing Celestine Babayaro at half-time – and bent the ball past Cudicini from the edge of the penalty area.

“We were very frustrated last year,” said Wenger. “We have shown a lot of strength to come back here, beating Liverpool and Newcastle on the way.”

But the job was only half done as Arsenal were set to head to Old Trafford on the following Wednesday to take on Manchester United in their penultimate match of the Premier League campaign.

“This team knows how to win. I said three or four months ago that we will win the championship and the FA Cup,” added Wenger, whose words turned out to be prophetic as the Gunners claimed a 1-0 win on May 8 thanks to Wiltord’s goal.

They finished seven points clear of runners-up Liverpool and Wenger signed a new four-year contract as manager.

How they lined up

Arsenal 1971: Bob Wilson, Pat Rice, Bob McNab, Peter Storey (Eddie Kelly 64), Frank McLintock, Peter Simpson, George Armstrong, George Graham, John Radford, Ray Kennedy, Charlie George.

Arsenal 2002: David Seaman, Lauren, Sol Campbell, Tony Adams, Ashley Cole, Sylvain Wiltord (Martin Keown 89), Ray Parlour, Patrick Vieira, Freddie Ljungberg, Dennis Bergkamp (Edu 72), Thierry Henry (Kanu 81). Unused subs: Richard Wright, Lee Dixon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pensioner found dead in Tufnell Park with head injury as murder investigation is launched

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Archant.

Weapon-wielding mob brawl outside Hornsey Rise petrol station and onlooker sustains head injuries

Hornsey Rise. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Islington Council to allow some ‘essential’ market stalls to reopen this weekend as part of phased reintroduction of street trading

Chapel Market.Picture:Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail stuck in partial lockdown in Somaliland

Mayor of Islington, Cllr Rakhia Ismail. Picture: Islington Council

Teen jailed for raping underage girl in Islington

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Most Read

Pensioner found dead in Tufnell Park with head injury as murder investigation is launched

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Archant.

Weapon-wielding mob brawl outside Hornsey Rise petrol station and onlooker sustains head injuries

Hornsey Rise. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Islington Council to allow some ‘essential’ market stalls to reopen this weekend as part of phased reintroduction of street trading

Chapel Market.Picture:Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail stuck in partial lockdown in Somaliland

Mayor of Islington, Cllr Rakhia Ismail. Picture: Islington Council

Teen jailed for raping underage girl in Islington

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Glorious May day outings of past are Double reason to celebrate for all Arsenal supporters

Arsenal captain Frank McLintock, George Graham and Charlie George with the FA Cup after beating Liverpool 2-1 in the 1971 final at Wembley Stadium

Coronavirus: Premier League still to convince government over restart

The Premier League trophy.

Looking back: Arsenal beat Wigan in Highbury finale

Arsenal's Thierry Henry celebrates a goal at Highbury during the 2005-06 season

VE Day: Second World War veteran from Barnsbury on what it was like to be in Germany when Nazis surrendered

Pictured from left by their stall is Ron Goodere, Ken Watts, Bill Millett MBE, Ernie Welsh, Mark Samson, Bob King. Pic: Dieter Perry

Islington Veterans’ Association on honouring 75th anniversary of VE Day amid Covid-19 lockdown

Members of the Islington Veterans' Association at the war memorial in Islington Green. Islington ex service men from left are Ken Watts 88, Ron Ranger 71, Mark Samson 48, Phil Menham 68, Norman Willson 72, Robert King 68, and Millie Marsden 5 who's Ron Rangers grand daughter. Picture by Dieter Perry.
Drive 24