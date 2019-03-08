new

Guendouzi earns Emery praise after Arsenal youngster stars in win over Villa

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been lauded by his boss Unai Emery after the youngster helped drag the Gunners to a 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa at the Emirates on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 20-year-old has impressed so far this season and he shone once again on Sunday, winning the penalty to make it 1-1 as he grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.

Emery was quick to praise the Frenchman, saying: "With Matteo, last year when he came here he progressed and he is progressing.

You may also want to watch:

"Really I like that spirit he has, he has talent but above all his attitude, his energy, his commitment and his behaviour.

"He's one player who is angry when he is not playing but I like that.

"I like that player because when they are angry they are asking you to play, when you decide that they play today they know they have a commitment to give what you need and he is one player, he is improving.

"I want to be calm with him, he is humble and continuing improving and growing up with us."