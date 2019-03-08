Search

Arsenal's Guendouzi on Golden Boy shortlist

PUBLISHED: 13:09 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 15 October 2019

Joshua Bunting

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (left) and Watford's Will Hughes battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (left) and Watford's Will Hughes battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi has been named in the final 20 gunning for the Golden Boy award.

The prestigious award is given out by Italian newspaper Tuttosport for the best under-21 player to be playing in the top tier of European football.

Guendouzi has made an instant impact since joining Arsenal from Ligue 2 side Lorient in July 2018, following an impressive breakthrough season in France.

The Frenchman has started all eight games in the Premier League this season and has one assist to his name after setting up the equaliser for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in August's North London derby.

Guendouzi scored his first goal professional goal last October in a Europa League clash that saw Arsenal defeat Qarabağ FK 3-0 in Azerbaijan.

Manchester City's Phil Foden, Chelsea's Mason Mount and Everton's Moise Kean have also been nominated from the Premier League, as well as young English sensation Jadon Sancho.

Atletico Madrid's record signing João Félix also makes the final 20 as he has impressed for club and country alike since bursting into the scene at Benfica last season.

Holland and Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is the current holder of the award as he helped Ajax into the Champions League semi-final and the Dutch into the first-ever final of the UEFA Nations League that earnt him the move to Turin.

Shortlist: Matteo Guendouzi, Mason Mount, Moise Kean, Phil Foden, Matthijs De Ligt, Nicolo Zaniolo, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alphonso Davies, Kai Havertz, Dejan Joveljic, Jadon Sancho, Vinicius Junior, Ferran Torres, Andriy Lunin, Lee Kang-in, Joao Felix, Ansu Fati, Rodrygo, Donyell Malen, Erling Braut Haaland.

