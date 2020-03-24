Search

Advanced search

Gunners give £100k to support pandemic fight

PUBLISHED: 17:13 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 24 March 2020

A general view outside the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal

A general view outside the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have pledged a £100,000 donation to local charities supporting the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League club announced their latest contributions on Tuesday, which also includes using company cars – driven by Arsenal in the Community staff – to transport NHS workers and help deliver supplies.

“Arsenal Football Club has never shied away from responding to the needs of its community. In these uncertain times we are taking a series of steps to ensure our local and global communities receive our full support,” an official statement read.

“The Arsenal Foundation will donate £100,000 to local charities and organisations that are supporting those most in need during this COVID-19 crisis. We are in constant dialogue with Islington Council and our partners in the NHS to ensure this response is aligned with their priorities and supports those most vulnerable.

“A further £50,000 already donated to local community initiatives by The Arsenal Foundation, in partnership with Islington Giving, will also be re-directed to Islington Giving’s Crisis Fund as part of this COVID-19 community response.

You may also want to watch:

“From Tuesday, March 24, we will make all Arsenal in the Community cars available to transport frontline NHS mental health workers. Driven on a voluntary basis by Arsenal in the Community staff, this service will support NHS workers in delivering vital medication and emergency supplies.”

With London the hardest hit area of the United Kingdom in terms of the number of coronavirus cases, Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham is keen to keep the connection between club and supporters.

“Arsenal Football Club exists to make our fans proud and create a sense of community for people in Islington, across the UK and around the world,” he said.

“During these uncertain and unprecedented times, we will endeavour to ensure that remains the case.”

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month, with the whole first-team and backroom staff going into self-isolation as a result.

They were due to return to training on Tuesday, but that has been put back given the ever-changing circumstances.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Council leader threatens to close Islington parks

People queueing for ice creams in Highbury Fields.

Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases in Islington rise to 59 – as Boris Johnson orders lockdown

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus Bill: Jeremy Corbyn calls for guaranteed income for gig economy and self-employed workers

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Forty-five test positive for Covid-19 in Islington – as pubs, restaurants and gyms ordered to close

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus: Mutual Aid community groups set up across UK to help neighbours self-isolating

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

Most Read

Coronavirus: Council leader threatens to close Islington parks

People queueing for ice creams in Highbury Fields.

Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases in Islington rise to 59 – as Boris Johnson orders lockdown

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus Bill: Jeremy Corbyn calls for guaranteed income for gig economy and self-employed workers

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Forty-five test positive for Covid-19 in Islington – as pubs, restaurants and gyms ordered to close

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus: Mutual Aid community groups set up across UK to help neighbours self-isolating

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Gunners give £100k to support pandemic fight

A general view outside the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal

Coronavirus London live updates: NHS Volunteers launched and new hospital to be created

Wembley Arch, illuminated in blue to show appreciation to the NHS amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

BOA, BPA and UK Sport release joint-statement on Olympic 2020 postponement

Andy Anson (Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games postponed

A general view of Olympic Rings outside The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Coronavirus: International hockey now ‘free to watch’ at home

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.
Drive 24