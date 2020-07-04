Search

Advanced search

Gut reveals Walti influence in Arsenal move

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 July 2020

Josh Bunting

Lia Walti during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London

Lia Walti during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London

PA Archive/PA Images

New Arsenal signing Malin Gut says it ‘feels amazing’ to sign for the club and revealed how Lia Walti played a role in her move.

The young Swiss international was confirmed as a new Gunners player on Friday and the 19-year-old said: “It feels amazing, to be honest.

“It’s a very big honour for me to be able to play and represent this club in the future, and I’m very much looking forward to joining the club as soon as possible.

“Just from the beginning it felt like everything fitted perfectly. I talked to Joe (Montemurro) a lot which helped because he was really able to convince me from the first second and I felt that he’s the kind of coach I really want to play with.

“I visited the club in January and I saw everything there, the whole training facilities and everything, and coming from Switzerland and seeing these huge facilities was just amazing. It was very hard to say no – that convinced me from the first second.“

Gut, who has won eight senior caps, also spoke of how Wälti convinced her to move to north London, adding: “I talked to Lia a lot and she helped to convince me to join Arsenal.

“Everything she told me was just great. She said that she’s a big fan of Joe, his training, the whole team and the atmosphere, so pretty much everything she told me was positive.

“That helped a lot and I think also for me during the beginning at Arsenal, it will help me a lot to have someone that I know. I think that will help me a lot.

“It’s all been quite difficult because of the whole coronavirus situation and we haven’t played for quite a long time, so I’m going to be very, very excited to play with the Arsenal shirt for the first time. I’m very glad to be wearing it now for my interview, but it will feel so much better on the pitch, I’m sure.”

Joe Montemurro then went onto explain how Gut will fit into his system, saying: “With the position that she plays and the way that we play, she’s very much a ball-playing holding midfielder and a player that wants to get involved very, very quickly in the build-up,

You may also want to watch:

“At times we do play with two number sixes, whether that’s with a back three or a back four, and with Lia Walti, her partner in the national team, I thought it was a very good balance and a very good combination that would fit in quite well with the way that we want to play.

“Obviously that then gives us the opportunity from a fluidity perspective to play her as a centre back too, whether that’s in a back three or a four. She’s great on the ball, always proactive, always looking to pass forward and as I’ve said, suits our style to a tee.

“I’m extremely happy. She’s a player that I noticed about a year ago now in the Swiss national team that is very, very mature for her age and has already had a bit of Champions League experience. She’s someone that I think is really going to flourish in our environment around the players that she’s going to be around. She’s a very exciting prospect for the club.”

Arsenal weren’t the only club interested in securing the services of Gut and when asked about fending teams off to secure her signature the Australian added: “Obviously with the position that she plays and the way that we play, she’s very much a ball-playing holding midfielder and a player that wants to get involved very, very quickly in the build-up.

“I think the style of play was very important to her because she wanted to understand the way that we do things and I think it was really noticeable from that conversation that there was real synergy.

“Second of all, her ability to take the next step with all the other things involved in being a professional footballer, from the sports science and strength and conditioning, to the analysis and the full-time professionalism that we can offer her.

“It was exciting from that perspective and from the first day that I met her I could tell that she’s of an Arsenal character. She’s very humble and a great character to have amongst the group.”

Montemurro also revealed he spoke to Wälti about Gut as he said: “You speak to a lot of people along the way and Walti was one I had a good chat with about Malin and her character. It was really important also that Malin finished her last year of school in Switzerland too.

“We wanted to make sure that she came knowing that she’s got all the situations in place to start her professional career at Arsenal and we believe that she’s going to be a player who will reach really big heights at the club.”

The Arsenal boss also revealed that he is looking forward to returning to training as he said: “ I even miss the smell of the grass! I’ve been missing the day-to-day tasks, being on the park and doing what I love best, and that’s solving problems with football.

“I think it’s going to be really exciting. I think the fact we’ve been away from the game for a while, a lot of people have found, whether that’s fans or us in the staff and players, a real love for the game again.

“We’ve missed it and I really believe that the next year is only going to be bigger and better. The football is going to be absolutely fantastic.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Judge orders Islington Council to reveal documents about controversial development

Garages on Windsor Street. Picture: Google Maps

Islington neighbours start petition supporting ‘beautiful’ parking space planters

The gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne Friedli

Islington man finds caterpillars on supermarket broccoli and sets them free as butterflies

Sam Darlaston found caterpillars on broccoli bought from Tesco, and later released them as butterflies. Picture: Sam Darlaston

Lidl makes bid for second store twice the size of Finsbury Park outlet 200m away

The Arts Building, off Stroud Green Road. Picture: U+I

Most Read

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Judge orders Islington Council to reveal documents about controversial development

Garages on Windsor Street. Picture: Google Maps

Islington neighbours start petition supporting ‘beautiful’ parking space planters

The gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne Friedli

Islington man finds caterpillars on supermarket broccoli and sets them free as butterflies

Sam Darlaston found caterpillars on broccoli bought from Tesco, and later released them as butterflies. Picture: Sam Darlaston

Lidl makes bid for second store twice the size of Finsbury Park outlet 200m away

The Arts Building, off Stroud Green Road. Picture: U+I

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Gut reveals Walti influence in Arsenal move

Lia Walti during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London

Arteta wants Arsenal players ‘100 per cent commited’

Arsenal players inspect the pitch before the Premier League match at Molineux

Arteta: Arsenal ‘no room for error in Champions League race’

Arsenal's Cedric Soares receives instructions from manager Mikel Arteta

Premier League: Wolves 0 Arsenal 2

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette is mobbed by team-mates after scoring his side's second goal against Wolves

England reveal squad for first Test against West Indies

Dan Lawrence hits out watched by Keaton Jennings during day one of an England warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl.