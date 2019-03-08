new

Hope for Ozil as Emery gives update on Arsenal playmaker's future

Arsenal manager Unai Emery greets team-mate Mesut Ozil as he is substituted off during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Picture: Nick Potts/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed he is keen to make sure Mesut Ozil is ready to play after a testing start to the new season, following a number of question marks surrounding the German's future at the club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (left) and Watford's Jose Holebas during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (left) and Watford's Jose Holebas during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Despite being named as one of the Gunners' five captains by Emery, the 31-year-old has started just one Premier League game this season and not been included in the 18-man squad for the previous two.

Ozil and teammate Sead Kolasinac were also subjected to a carjacking attempt during pre-season, and Emery is keen to make sure the playmaker is ready both physically and mentally to play.

When asked about Ozil's future, Emery said: "With Mesut, this year started in a difficult [way] for him.

"In pre-season he worked well and was playing matches, but then he had the problems with Sead and it stopped.

You may also want to watch:

"After that problem, he was sick one week and then he lost a lot of training to continue working and [finding] his feet.

"But the last two or three weeks, he's improved with us in training and I think he's feeling good.

"I didn't [promise] him that he'd play because I want to make sure he's ready and is available in training, and also giving us every day a good feeling in training, then he can play.

"My idea is to use every player and he is one in the squad.

"He has very big skills, the quality we will need in the next matches.

"I am happy now with how he's improving and training every day. He is one player more in the squad."